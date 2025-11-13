Review: URINETOWN at Liberty Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Let's face it: a musical about a global water shortage that forces people to pay for the privilege of peeing sounds like a nightmare. Yet URINETOWN, presented by Western Sky Projects is anything but. Western Sky Projects has delivered a production that manages to be simultaneously high-brow social commentary and delightfully low-brow fun. It’s a smart, and unexpectedly joyful theatrical experience that reminds you why we love musical theatre—even when the very theatre is actively mocking itself.

A sharp triumph of URINETOWN is how perfectly it settles into The Liberty Theatre. This isn’t a show built for the opulent main stage; it thrives on the laid-back atmosphere and bare walls of The Liberty Theatre, which lend authenticity to the show and its setting. The intimate theatre, coupled with stark, minimalist set design (by Rhiannon Walker) and perfectly executed lighting immediately immerses the audience into the impoverished, desperate world of the show. Andrew Baker’s direction ensures the space is used perfectly, whilst Tess Howieson’s choreography add an extra layer to the theme whilst reminding us that even a silly musical can have quality dance numbers. The staging cleverly transforms the theatre into a claustrophobic vision of unchecked corporate power, making the show's core message of resource scarcity feel immediate, gritty, and utterly unavoidable.

Despite the doom and gloom of the premise, the show is ludicrously funny. The humour in URINETOWN is pitch-perfect, deriving from committed and earnest performances and its self-aware and often self-deprecating script. It’s a beautifully silly affair that finds comedy in bureaucratic evil and class warfare, often breaking the fourth wall to wink at the audience about the very tropes they are watching. The satire never weighs down the performance; instead, it provides a solid foundation for genuinely hilarious physical comedy, clever lyrical puns, and committed characterisations. It’s the kind of wicked joke that only lands because the cast is taking the material so seriously. There’s also plenty of subtle and not-so-subtle shout outs to other musicals, but URINETOWN never loses sight of what it is; a fun and often silly musical that still has a serious message in amongst the humour.

Leading the cast is Marshall Brown as Bobby Strong, a quiet character who rises up to lead a revolution. Given the grit the musical leans on, his clean and powerful singing voice and expert comic timing elevate the entire show. His love interest Hope is played by Izzi Green, whose similarly flawless vocals reach the show’s serious and humourous sides in equal measure. The de facto narrators, Lockstock (Nick Maclaine) and Little Sally (Madeleine Shaw) both become their characters, illustrating an outstanding contrast through their points of view and the way they describe the plot. Enforcer Penelope Pennywise is played exquisitely by Sharon Kiely, whose stern character is used to really make some clever lines and humourous songs that little bit funnier. The large ensemble get right into the show with an energy that makes it hard not to get right into the show.

It’s almost refreshing that URINETOWN is a brutally refreshing satirical form that serves as a genuine tonic. It successfully holds a mirror up to our own society's systemic inequalities and resource hoarding—making it jarringly prescient, even decades after its premiere. This Perth production is a riotous success, proving that musical theatre can still be deeply relevant, intellectually stimulating, and, most importantly, an absolute blast. Go for the laughs, stay for the revolution.

URINETOWN is at Liberty Theatre until November 15. Tickets are currently sold out. More information from Western Sky Projects.

Pictures thanks to Mark Flower photography.

