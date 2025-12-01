 tracker
First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards; HAIRSPRAY Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 01, 2025
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Drew Anthony - A VERY MUSICAL THEATRE CHRISTMAS - Planet Royale 49%

Tomas Clifford - TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP - The Court 34%

Cougar Morrison - TUCKSHOP - Tone & Cheek Productions 9%

Mama Alto - TRANSCENDENT - City of Belmont After Dark Lounge 8%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jamie and Suzi Rolton - FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale 49%

Connie Wetherilt - GUYS & DOLLS - Koorliny Arts Centre 26%

Ebony Uetake - TUCK EVERLASTING - Darlington Theatre Players 14%

Jordan D'Arcy - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stirling Theatre 11%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Annette Stivaletta - FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale 50%

Tashlin Church - TUCK EVERLASTING - Marloo Theatre 16%

Sarah McCabe - LIZZIE - Milky Way Productions 13%

Madeleine Shaw - KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB - Stirling Theatre 12%

Lyn Hutcheon - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stirling Theatre 10%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Drew Anthony - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale 46%

RP van der Westhuizen - GUYS & DOLLS - Koorliny Arts Centre 25%

Sophie David - TUCK EVERLASTING - Darlington Theatre Players 13%

Chris Alvaro - ASSASSINS - Roleystone Theatre 8%

Kimberley Shaw - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stirling Theatre 5%

Luke Miller and Kieran Ridgway - LIZZIE - Milky Way Productions 3%

Best Direction Of A Play
Drew Anthony - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre 62%

Chris McRae - SHRINE - Darlington Theatre Players 13%

Kimberley Shaw - KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB - Stirling Theatre 13%

Lewis Johnston - THE GREAT EMU WAR - Goldfields Repertory Club 4%

Vanessa Jensen - CHALKFACE - Melville Theatre 4%

Barry Park - HANSARD - Garrick Theatre 3%

Best Ensemble
FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale 55%

ASSASSINS - Roleystone Theatre 19%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Darlington Theatre Players 16%

KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB - Stirling Theatre 5%

CHALKFACE - Melville Theatre 4%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Drew Anthony and Max Mackenzie - FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale 48%

Caelan Morris - TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP - The Court 21%

Shelly Miller - TUCK EVERLASTING - Darlington Theatre Players 17%

John Woolrych - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stirling Theatre 9%

Bailey Fellows - LIZZIE - Milky Way Productions 5%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Tara Oorjitham and Taui Pinker - GUYS & DOLLS - Koorliny Arts Centre 35%

Tomas Clifford - TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP - The Court 23%

Joshua Hollander - TUCK EVERLASTING - Darlington Theatre Players 18%

Isabella Bourgalt de Courduray - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stirling Theatre 13%

Akari Komoto - LIZZIE - Milky Way Productions 11%

Best Musical
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale 49%

GUYS & DOLLS - Koorliny Arts Centre 21%

TUCK EVERLASTING - Darlington Theatre Players 11%

ASSASSINS - Roleystone Theatre 11%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stirling Theatre 6%

LIZZIE - Milky Way Productions 3%

Best New Play Or Musical
PLIED AND PREJUDICE - Downstairs at the Maj 47%

MAN UP! THE MUSICAL - Planet Royale 36%

KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB - Stirling Theatre 18%

Best Performer In A Musical
Blake Jenkins - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale 21%

Emily Lambert - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale 19%

Sienna Mackay - FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale 17%

Ethan Churchill - FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale 13%

Blair Price-Morgan - TUCK EVERLASTING - Marloo Theatre 4%

Jemima Lee - TUCK EVERLASTING - Marloo theatre 4%

Ben Clarke - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stirling Theatre 4%

Matthew Walford - FIRST DATE - Koorliny Arts Centre 4%

Danielle Batista - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stirling Theatre 3%

Lukas Perez - LIZZIE - Milky Way Productions 3%

Oliver Temby - TUCK EVERLASTING - Marloo Theatre 2%

Sarah McCabe - LIZZIE - Milky Way Productions 2%

Sonni Byrne - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Stirling Theatre 2%

Brittany Isaia - LIZZIE - Milky Way Productions 1%

Jessica Huysing - LIZZIE - Milky Way Productions 0%

Best Performer In A Play
Chloe-Jean Vincent - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre 29%

Morgan Halkett - CARMEN - BREC 28%

Phil Bedworth - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre 13%

Erin Craddock - KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB - Stirling Theatre 12%

Gavin Crane - SHRINE - Darlington Theatre Players 5%

Natalie Burbage - CHLAKFACE - Melville Theatre 4%

Suzannah Churchman - HANSARD - Garrick Theatre 4%

Sharon Menzies - KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB - Stirling Theatre 3%

Ava Lyas - ARYAN - The Actors' Hub Studios 1%

Adam Leeuwenhart - ARYAN - The Actors' Hub Studios 1%

Best Play
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre 57%

PLIED AND PREJUDICE - Downstairs at the Maj 25%

SHRINE - Darlington Theatre Players 7%

KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB - Stirling Theatre 5%

CHALLFACE - Melville Theatre 2%

HANSARD - Garrick Theatre 2%

ARYAN - The Actors' Hub Studios 2%

Best Production of an Opera
MADAMA BUTTERFLY - WA Opera 39%

CARMEN - BREC 37%

DEAD MAN WALKING - Freeze Frame Opera 16%

UTOPIA - Gilbert and Sullivan Society WA 8%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Drew Anthony & Aquixel Studios - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale 67%

Aaron Lucas - TUCK EVERLASTING - Darlington Theatre Players 33%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jordan Gibbs - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale 70%

Guy Jackson - TUCK EVERLASTING - Marloo Theatre 30%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Noah Skape - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Planet Royale 28%

Rp Van der Westhuizen - ASSASSINS - Roleystone Theatre 19%

Humphrey Bower - FOOTLOOSE - Planet Royale 15%

Rachel Monamy - MAMA MIA! - HAMA 14%

Sarah McCabe - Mae Tuck - TUCK EVERLASTING - Marloo Theatre 7%

Madeleine Shaw - ASSASSINS - Roleystone Theatre 6%

Paul Treasure - ASSASSINS - Roleystone Theatre 5%

Jason Nettle - TUCK EVERLASTING - Marloo Theatre 5%

Alan Gill - TUCK EVERLASTING - Marloo Theatre 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Holly Easterbrook - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Heath Ledger Theatre 71%

Megan Kelly - KILLING KATIE, CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB - Stirling Theatre 15%

Valerie Henry - KILLING KATIE, CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB - Stirling Theatre 8%

Susan Meikle - KILLING KATIE, CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB - Stirling Theatre 6%

Favorite Local Theatre
Planet Royale 46%

Darlington Theatre Players 20%

Roleystone Theatre 13%

Stirling Theatre 9%

Murray Music and Drama 7%

Primadonna Productions 2%

The Actors' Hub Studios 2%

