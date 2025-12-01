First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards; HAIRSPRAY Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Perth & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Perth Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Drew Anthony
- A VERY MUSICAL THEATRE CHRISTMAS
- Planet Royale
49%
Tomas Clifford
- TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP
- The Court
34%
Cougar Morrison
- TUCKSHOP
- Tone & Cheek Productions
9%
Mama Alto
- TRANSCENDENT
- City of Belmont After Dark Lounge
8%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jamie and Suzi Rolton
- FOOTLOOSE
- Planet Royale
49%
Connie Wetherilt
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Koorliny Arts Centre
26%
Ebony Uetake
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Darlington Theatre Players
14%
Jordan D'Arcy
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
11%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Annette Stivaletta
- FOOTLOOSE
- Planet Royale
50%
Tashlin Church
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo Theatre
16%
Sarah McCabe
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
13%
Madeleine Shaw
- KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
12%
Lyn Hutcheon
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
10%Best Direction Of A Musical
Drew Anthony
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Planet Royale
46%
RP van der Westhuizen
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Koorliny Arts Centre
25%
Sophie David
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Darlington Theatre Players
13%
Chris Alvaro
- ASSASSINS
- Roleystone Theatre
8%
Kimberley Shaw
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
5%
Luke Miller and Kieran Ridgway
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
3%Best Direction Of A Play
Drew Anthony
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Heath Ledger Theatre
62%
Chris McRae
- SHRINE
- Darlington Theatre Players
13%
Kimberley Shaw
- KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
13%
Lewis Johnston
- THE GREAT EMU WAR
- Goldfields Repertory Club
4%
Vanessa Jensen
- CHALKFACE
- Melville Theatre
4%
Barry Park
- HANSARD
- Garrick Theatre
3%Best Ensemble FOOTLOOSE
- Planet Royale
55%ASSASSINS
- Roleystone Theatre
19%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Darlington Theatre Players
16%KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
5%CHALKFACE
- Melville Theatre
4%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Drew Anthony and Max Mackenzie
- FOOTLOOSE
- Planet Royale
48%
Caelan Morris
- TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP
- The Court
21%
Shelly Miller
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Darlington Theatre Players
17%
John Woolrych
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
9%
Bailey Fellows
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
5%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Tara Oorjitham and Taui Pinker
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Koorliny Arts Centre
35%
Tomas Clifford
- TOMAS CLIFFORD GOT STOOD UP
- The Court
23%
Joshua Hollander
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Darlington Theatre Players
18%
Isabella Bourgalt de Courduray
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
13%
Akari Komoto
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
11%Best Musical LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Planet Royale
49%GUYS & DOLLS
- Koorliny Arts Centre
21%TUCK EVERLASTING
- Darlington Theatre Players
11%ASSASSINS
- Roleystone Theatre
11%THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
6%LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
3%Best New Play Or Musical PLIED AND PREJUDICE
- Downstairs at the Maj
47%MAN UP! THE MUSICAL
- Planet Royale
36%KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
18%Best Performer In A Musical
Blake Jenkins
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Planet Royale
21%
Emily Lambert
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Planet Royale
19%
Sienna Mackay
- FOOTLOOSE
- Planet Royale
17%
Ethan Churchill
- FOOTLOOSE
- Planet Royale
13%
Blair Price-Morgan
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo Theatre
4%
Jemima Lee
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo theatre
4%
Ben Clarke
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
4%
Matthew Walford
- FIRST DATE
- Koorliny Arts Centre
4%
Danielle Batista
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
3%
Lukas Perez
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
3%
Oliver Temby
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo Theatre
2%
Sarah McCabe
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
2%
Sonni Byrne
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Stirling Theatre
2%
Brittany Isaia
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
1%
Jessica Huysing
- LIZZIE
- Milky Way Productions
0%Best Performer In A Play
Chloe-Jean Vincent
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Heath Ledger Theatre
29%
Morgan Halkett
- CARMEN
- BREC
28%
Phil Bedworth
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Heath Ledger Theatre
13%
Erin Craddock
- KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
12%
Gavin Crane
- SHRINE
- Darlington Theatre Players
5%
Natalie Burbage
- CHLAKFACE
- Melville Theatre
4%
Suzannah Churchman
- HANSARD
- Garrick Theatre
4%
Sharon Menzies
- KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
3%
Ava Lyas
- ARYAN
- The Actors' Hub Studios
1%
Adam Leeuwenhart
- ARYAN
- The Actors' Hub Studios
1%Best Play THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Heath Ledger Theatre
57%PLIED AND PREJUDICE
- Downstairs at the Maj
25%SHRINE
- Darlington Theatre Players
7%KILLING KATIE CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
5%CHALLFACE
- Melville Theatre
2%HANSARD
- Garrick Theatre
2%ARYAN
- The Actors' Hub Studios
2%Best Production of an Opera MADAMA BUTTERFLY
- WA Opera
39%CARMEN
- BREC
37%DEAD MAN WALKING
- Freeze Frame Opera
16%UTOPIA
- Gilbert and Sullivan Society WA
8%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Drew Anthony & Aquixel Studios
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Planet Royale
67%
Aaron Lucas
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Darlington Theatre Players
33%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jordan Gibbs
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Planet Royale
70%
Guy Jackson
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo Theatre
30%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Noah Skape
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Planet Royale
28%
Rp Van der Westhuizen
- ASSASSINS
- Roleystone Theatre
19%
Humphrey Bower
- FOOTLOOSE
- Planet Royale
15%
Rachel Monamy
- MAMA MIA!
- HAMA
14%
Sarah McCabe - Mae Tuck
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo Theatre
7%
Madeleine Shaw
- ASSASSINS
- Roleystone Theatre
6%
Paul Treasure
- ASSASSINS
- Roleystone Theatre
5%
Jason Nettle
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo Theatre
5%
Alan Gill
- TUCK EVERLASTING
- Marloo Theatre
3%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Holly Easterbrook
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- Heath Ledger Theatre
71%
Megan Kelly
- KILLING KATIE, CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
15%
Valerie Henry
- KILLING KATIE, CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
8%
Susan Meikle
- KILLING KATIE, CONFESSIONS OF A BOOK CLUB
- Stirling Theatre
6%Favorite Local Theatre
Planet Royale
46%
Darlington Theatre Players
20%
Roleystone Theatre
13%
Stirling Theatre
9%
Murray Music and Drama
7%
Primadonna Productions
2%
The Actors' Hub Studios
2%