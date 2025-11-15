Review: CATS at Crown Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Andrew Lloyd Webber’s feline phenomenon CATS has leapt back onto the Crown Theatre stage for its 40th Anniversary tour, delivering a spectacle that is both wonderfully bizarre and entirely captivating. If are expecting a classic three-act narrative, you’ll be disappointed; the plot- based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats- remains famously thin, simply gathering the Jellicle tribe for their annual Ball where their wise leader chooses one cat to be reborn. However, this production brilliantly proves that a stage-show doesn't need a heavy plot to be impactful. CATS is, and always has been, a dazzling dance show and a magnificent showcase of theatrical scale, relying on rhythm, fur, and sheer fabulous madness to pull you into its immersive world.

Gabriyel Thomas and the Company

The true success of this return season lies in its colossal scale and the breathtaking precision of its execution. The production’s visual presence is strong, utilizing an iconic, oversized junkyard set that spills out into the audience, creating immediate immersion. The choreography is an exquisite blend of the classic catty and sexy energy of Gillian Lynne’s original vision with a modern styling to ensure that the show doesn’t feel like a forty-year-old production, and is delivered with absolute Grade-A commitment and skill by the ensemble. Those moments where the full cast moves as one—a whirlwind of fluid, acrobatic, and perfectly unified movement—are a series of stunning treats, blurring the line between high-level dance and genuine animal interpretation. The commitment to the feline physicality is what ultimately transforms the somewhat disconnected mini-episodes that introduces each major character into a continuous, enriching visual story.

Leading the charge in star power is the return of Australian favourite, Todd McKenney, a national treasure whose presence lends infectious warmth to the stage. It is particularly special to see McKenney back in the whiskers, having starred in the original Australian production’s debut. He inhabits his dual roles—the gluttonous Bustopher Jones and the aging, warm Gus the Theatre Cat—with a consummate performer’s ease and impeccable comedic timing, reminding the audience exactly why he is so beloved. McKenney is surrounded by an expansive and remarkably talented cast who fill the theatre with personality and vocal prowess. The principal cats truly stand out, with Mark Vincent anchoring the entire tribe as Old Deuteronomy with a bold, beautiful voice, and Jarrod Draper holds the narrative threads together as Munkustrap. However, the show-stealer is arguably Tim Haskayne as the magical Mr. Mistoffelees, whose act is a joyful ballet detour, complete with a dazzling pirouette sequence that means the show is kept lively throughout.

But no matter how many theatrical cats prowl and leap, the absolute, undeniable highlight of the entire musical remains the delivery of the timeless power ballad, ‘Memory.’ Gabriyel Thomas's Grizabella soaring, desperate rendition of the mega-hit single reaches its crescendo effortlessly, striking straight to the heart and reminding you why this song and indeed this show has endured for forty years. The final notes command a silence broken only by a rapturous applause. This production is weird and often magnificent, with a delightful blend of contemporary stylings and nostalgic icons, mixed together to create a triumphant showcase of talent that leaves you feline good about theatre.

CATS is at Crown Theatre Perth until December 6th, before heading to Melbourne and Brisbane. Tickets and more information from CATS Australia.

Photos thanks to Daniel Boud. Video thanks to CATS Australia/Youtube.

