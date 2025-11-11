Review: TIVOLI LOVELY at State Theatre Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world premiere of Eddie Perfect’s new Australian musical TIVOLI LOVELY is a dazzling and ambitious production that commands the stage of the Heath Ledger Theatre. From the moment the curtain rises, the scale of this WAAPA show is breathtaking, including a large ensemble cast from the 2nd and 3rd-year Musical Theatre programs, supported by a live, 26-piece orchestra. This is musical theatre on a grand, professional scale, delivering a heartfelt and often hilarious love letter to Australia’s lost vaudeville era. The production’s ambition is matched only by the technical brilliance of its design, with Dann Barber’s innovative set seamlessly shifting from a mundane retirement home living room to the glitzy, mirrored world of the 1950s Tivoli circuit, creating a visually rich and immersive experience.

The talent on display from the Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts students is nothing short of exceptional. Far exceeding the standard expected of a student production, the cast operates with the polish and energy of a seasoned professional troupe. Every performer demonstrates remarkable versatility, shifting effortlessly between sharp comedic timing, profound emotional depth, and stunning physicality. Key players, such as Zoe Davidson-Wall as the precocious Charlotte and Stephanie Graham as the youthful Kitty, anchor the narrative, but the collective strength of the ensemble is the true star. Their mastery of the demanding score and complex character work proves that the next generation of Australian musical talent is more than ready for the main stage.

The blending of scenes brings the heyday of Aussie Vaudeville out of the character's heads and onto the stage

Crucial to the show’s success are the several large-scale dance numbers, which elevate the production to an exhilarating peak. Choreographed by Kelley Abbey, the movement is a vibrant, dynamic tribute to the golden age of variety. The set pieces are numerous and lavish, particularly those involving the titular showgirls, 'The Tivoli Lovelies,' and the high-energy, tap-dancing group, 'The Eleven Kevins.' These large routines, which integrate classic Hollywood tap, showgirl flair, and vaudeville absurdity (including a memorable sheep-shearing spectacle), are executed with immaculate precision and synchronization. The sheer visual impact of so many talented performers dancing with such discipline and gusto underscores the monumental effort and training invested by the WAAPA cohort. At various stages throughout the show, there are up to forty performers on stage, providing an absolute feast for the senses. There is also a heavy splash of Eddie Perfect's signature styles, with Perfect being in Perth for the last month ensuring the production was infused with the ideals he wrote it with. As such, it never loses its heart or humour.

TIVOLI LOVELY stands as a triumph for WAAPA, showcasing not just the students' individual abilities but also the Academy's capacity to develop and deliver a spectacular, original work of Australian theatre. Penned by WAAPA graduate Eddie Perfect, the show brings together the present and future of theatre in this city and a gift to the senses. Blending murder, intrigue, romance, and sharp cultural commentary, the show is an exuberant celebration that never once loses its heart. It’s impossible to walk away without feeling the infectious joy radiating from the stage. This production is a stunning example of experiential education, proving that when backed by a creative team and a visionary piece of writing , these students can produce an entertainment spectacle worthy of any stage.

TIVOLI LOVELY is at The State Theatre Centre until November 14. Tickets and more information from The Arts and Culture Trust.

Photos thanks to Stephen Heath.

