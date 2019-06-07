Victory Dolls Announce First Major Production

Today, The Victory Dolls management team, Kevin Barrett and Shelley Keelor announced the first major production for The Victory Dolls, a vintage, Andrews Sisters inspired harmony group with a modern twist, starring nine of South Florida's leading ladies of musical theater.

The Victory Dolls' 1940s/WWII-era signature show, I Left My Heart at the Stage Door Canteen will debut the weekend of September 20th in Delray Beach and Boca Raton. Ticket sales open Friday, June 7th at 10 a.m. Tickets are $35 and $45.

Friday, September 20th at 8 p.m., Delray Beach Playhouse, 950 Lake Shore Drive, Delray Beach. Tickets are available at DelrayBeachPlayhouse.com or by calling the Box Office at 561-272-1281.

Saturday, September 21st at 7:30 p.m., Mizner Park Cultural Center, 201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton. Tickets are available at miznerparkculturalcenter.com or by calling the Box Office at 844-672-2849.

The show features classic hits from that period: When the Lights Go On Again, We'll Meet Again, Hot Time in the Town of Berlin, White Plains of Dover, and many of The Andrews Sisters hits such as Rum and Coca Cola, Shoo Shoo Baby, Bei Mir Bist Du Schon and Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.

The Victory Dolls cast of award-winning, South Florida singers includes Shelley Keelor, Sabrina Lynn Gore, Leah Marie Sessa, Jeanine Levy, Aaron Bower, Katie Angell Thomas, Jinon Deeb, Ann Marie Olson and Julie Kleiner. (learn more at http://thevictorydolls.com/).

The all-star team also includes music arranger, Phil Hinton and Carbonell Award-winning musical director, Caryl Fantel.





Related Articles Shows View More Palm Beach Stories

More Hot Stories For You