Avery Sommers Joins Young Singers of the Palm Beaches at Kravis Center on Mother's Day

Following her recent sold-out concerts at the historic Sunset Lounge in West Palm Beach, John Knox Village in Pompano Beach, the Delray Beach Playhouse, and Broadway's legendary 54 Below, South Florida's Cabaret Queen Avery Sommers will be a Special Guest of the extraordinary Young Singers of the Palm Beaches for American Mosaic, a special Mother's Day concert at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, May 10, at 4 pm. The celebrated Dance Theatre of Florida will also perform.

American Mosaic will be a vibrant, multi-generational musical journey across generations and genres that explores the diverse music which defines the American spirit—from spirituals to Broadway, gospel to folk, jazz to modern anthems. In honor of the holiday, this special performance will include a moment to salute and celebrate all mothers.

Avery Sommers is familiar to Broadway audiences from her performances in Ain't Misbehavin' and Platinum and from her national tour performances in Chicago and Best Little Whorehouse, while her TV fans remember her roles on Miami Vice, BL Stryker, As the World Turns, and more. Praised by Broadway World as “show biz royalty,” Sommers has headlined at The Colony Hotel's Royal Room, Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Palm Beach Institute for the Entertainment Arts, Arts Garage, and more.

Young Singers of the Palm Beaches is a dynamic and inspiring community-based children's choir that has been igniting the passion of children in grades 2-12 for two decades. Since 2003, the organization's commitment to creating a supportive and nurturing environment for its young singers is evident in every activity it undertakes, from its highly acclaimed performances to its innovative education initiatives. Using music as a common denominator, Young Singers promotes artistic excellence, personal growth, and social development. In June 2024, the choir performed as the Spotlight Choir at Carnegie Hall in “A Light Shines.” For more information visit yspb.org.