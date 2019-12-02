December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Ottawa Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Ottawa:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
Phillip Merriman - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Ovation productions 35%
Kevin Carolan - COME FROM AWAY - National Arts Centre 32%
Nick Duckart - COME FROM AWAY - National Arts Centre 20%
Andy Allen-McCarthy - PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 38%
Joseph Stone - FALSETTOS - Orpheus/Gladstone 14%
J.T. Morris - OF MICE AND MEN - Ottawa Little Theatre 9%
Mark Crawford - BED AND BREAKFAST - Great Canadian Theatre Company 29%
Matt Hertendy - LUNGS - Arts Court 20%
Paul Dunn - BED AND BREAKFAST - Great Canadian Theatre Company 16%
Julie Johnson - COME FROM AWAY - National Arts Centre 70%
Alison Whitehurst - BEAUTIFUL - National Arts Centre 7%
Elise Vannerson - BEAUTIFUL - National Arts Centre 7%
Julie Seguin - FALSETTOS - Orpheus/Gladstone 25%
Jerusha Lewis - SISTER ACT - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 24%
Sophia Pierce - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 24%
Cindy Beaton - NELL GWYNN - Three Sisters/Gladstone 53%
Katie Ryerson - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Great Canadian Theatre Company 14%
Megan Carty - LUNGS - Arts Court 13%
PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 42%
FALSETTOS - Orpheus/Gladstone 20%
SISTER ACT - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 20%
LOVE AND HUMAN REMAINS - Toto Too/Gladstone 29%
IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Ottawa Little Theatre 21%
OF MICE AND MEN - Ottawa Little Theatre 20%
COME FROM AWAY - National Arts Centre 82%
THE HOCKEY SWEATER: A MUSICAL - National Arts Centre 7%
THE KING AND I - National Arts Centre 6%
Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 56%
Toto Too/Gladstone 16%
Gladstone Theatre 15%
