December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Ottawa Awards!

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Ottawa Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Ottawa:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Phillip Merriman - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Ovation productions 35%
 Kevin Carolan - COME FROM AWAY - National Arts Centre 32%
 Nick Duckart - COME FROM AWAY - National Arts Centre 20%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Andy Allen-McCarthy - PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 38%
 Joseph Stone - FALSETTOS - Orpheus/Gladstone 14%
 J.T. Morris - OF MICE AND MEN - Ottawa Little Theatre 9%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Mark Crawford - BED AND BREAKFAST - Great Canadian Theatre Company 29%
 Matt Hertendy - LUNGS - Arts Court 20%
 Paul Dunn - BED AND BREAKFAST - Great Canadian Theatre Company 16%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Julie Johnson - COME FROM AWAY - National Arts Centre 70%
 Alison Whitehurst - BEAUTIFUL - National Arts Centre 7%
 Elise Vannerson - BEAUTIFUL - National Arts Centre 7%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Julie Seguin - FALSETTOS - Orpheus/Gladstone 25%
 Jerusha Lewis - SISTER ACT - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 24%
 Sophia Pierce - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 24%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Cindy Beaton - NELL GWYNN - Three Sisters/Gladstone 53%
 Katie Ryerson - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Great Canadian Theatre Company 14%
 Megan Carty - LUNGS - Arts Court 13%

Best Musical (non-professional)
PRISCILLA: QUEEN OF THE DESERT THE MUSICAL - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 42%
 FALSETTOS - Orpheus/Gladstone 20%
 SISTER ACT - Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 20%

Best Play (non-professional)
LOVE AND HUMAN REMAINS - Toto Too/Gladstone 29%
 IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Ottawa Little Theatre 21%
 OF MICE AND MEN - Ottawa Little Theatre 20%

Best Touring Show
COME FROM AWAY - National Arts Centre 82%
 THE HOCKEY SWEATER: A MUSICAL - National Arts Centre 7%
 THE KING AND I - National Arts Centre 6%

Theater of the Year
Orpheus/Meridian @ Centrepointe 56%
 Toto Too/Gladstone 16%
 Gladstone Theatre 15%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

