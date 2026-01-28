Theatre Collingwood To Present LOVE LETTERS, GIRLS NITE OUT, And March Break Drama Camp

🎭 NEW! Ottawa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ottawa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatre Collingwood will present a slate of performances and youth programming during February and March, including productions of LOVE LETTERS by A.R. Gurney, the return of GIRLS NITE OUT, and a March Break Drama Camp for young participants. The programming will take place at venues across Collingwood and Clearview.

Theatre Collingwood will present LOVE LETTERS by A.R. Gurney at Simcoe Street Theatre. Told through decades of correspondence between two lifelong friends, the play explores personal relationships through written communication over time. The production will feature three rotating casts of local actors, including Jake McArthur and Shirley Joost, John Knox and Chelsey Coulter, and Dean Hollin and Tara Kivlichan. “We are so thrilled to be working with our cast members Jake McArthur & Shirley Joost, John Knox & Chelsey Coulter, Dean Hollin & Tara Kivlichan, who will each put their unique spin on their characters in this really charming production,” said Erica Angus, Executive Director at Theatre Collingwood. “Through their handwritten notes, postcards, and heartfelt letters, we explore love, friendship, missed opportunities, and the enduring power of human connection!” Performances will take place on February 13 and 14, 2026, at Simcoe Street Theatre, located at 65 Simcoe Street in Collingwood.

GIRLS NITE OUT will return to Collingwood with performances in the Normandy Room at the Collingwood Legion. Headlined by Canadian comedian Elvira Kurt, the interactive comedy show will feature a rotating lineup of performers and a pajama party theme. The event is presented annually in recognition of International Women’s Day. Performances will take place on March 6 and 7, 2026, at the Collingwood Legion, located at 490 Ontario Street in Collingwood.

Theatre Collingwood will also offer a March Break Drama Camp for children ages 7 to 9 and 10 to 13. The program will include theatre games, storytelling, music, movement, crafts, and improvisation, concluding with a short performance for family and friends. “Our March Break camp gives children a chance to explore creativity, build confidence, and form meaningful friendships in a supportive environment,” said Anne Racuinas, Associate Producer and Education Program Director. “It's about learning theatre skills while discovering the joy of collaboration and self-expression.” The camp will take place from March 16 through March 20, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily at the Nottawa Memorial Community Centre, located at 4129 Simcoe County Road 124 in Clearview. The cost is $300, inclusive, with no prior experience required.

Founded in 1984, Theatre Collingwood is the nonprofit professional theatre company serving the region. The organization produces live theatre, presents concerts and community events, and offers arts education programs for youth, adults, and seniors.

Additional information and tickets are available through the Theatre Collingwood website.