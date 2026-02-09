Theatre Collingwood to Present LOVE LETTERS at Simcoe Street Theatre

🎭 NEW! Ottawa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ottawa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This weekend, skip the predictable Valentine’s dinner plans and experience something far more memorable. Theatre Collingwood is bringing A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters to the Simcoe Street Theatre.

A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Love Letters tells the story of Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III - two people whose lives remain intertwined through the notes, cards and letters they exchange over nearly fifty years. From childhood crushes to adult regrets, from big dreams to missed chances, their correspondence reveals the beautiful messiness of love, friendship, timing, and all the things we wish we’d said sooner.

And here’s the part many people don’t realize from the title or the poster - this show is quick-witted, and surprisingly fun. It’s not just for those celebrating Valentine’s Day. Rather, Love Letters is for anyone who likes something a little different and loves good writing! The actors sit side by side, and while reading the letters aloud, they let the language, humour, and emotion do all the heavy lifting to tell the story. What sounds simple on paper becomes completely captivating on stage!

To make the experience even more special, Theatre Collingwood is presenting three performances, each featuring a different pair of local actors, so every performance brings its own chemistry, energy, and spark:

Friday, February 13 at 7:30 PM features Dean Hollin and Tara Kivlichan;

Saturday, February 14 at 2:00 PM features Chelsea Coulter and Jason Murphy;

Saturday, February 14 at 7:30 PM features Jake McArthur and Shirley Joost.

All performances take place at the Simcoe Street Theatre and the production is co-directed by Erica Angus and Jim Roe, both of whom are long-time admirers of Gurney’s elegant writing and champions of great storytelling.