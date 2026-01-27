THE PIANO TEACHER to be Presented at Great Canadian Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Ottawa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ottawa & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

For its first mainstage show of 2026, Great Canadian Theatre Company will present The Piano Teacher, a Thousand Islands Playhouse production, written by Dorothy Dittrich and directed by Evalyn Parry. The play won the Governor General's Award for Drama in 2022.

The show follows Erin, a renowned classical pianist, who has experienced a devastating family tragedy and finds herself unable to play music or even touch a piano. As she navigates the loss of the life she knew, she begins taking in-home piano lessons from Elaine. Elaine reacquaints Erin with the instrument, giving her new hope for the future. In Erin's own home, a reconstruction project brings new light and life to the space, and a new relationship.

The Kingston Whig Standard, in its review of the production at Thousand Islands Playhouse, called the show “sincere, heart-wrenching and a testament to the power of art,” adding it is “another stunning piece of Canadian theatre that should not be missed.”

The Piano Teacher will run for two weeks at GCTC's Irving Greenberg Theatre Centre. New this season, evening performances begin at 7:30 PM. The production will feature Elisa Moolecherry, Eric Davis and Karin Randoja.