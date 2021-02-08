Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Villages Musical Theater Announces Variety Show BACK TO OUR FUTURE

Performances will take place on March 26 and 27 at 7pm each night at Colony Cove Recreation Center.

Feb. 8, 2021  
Villages Musical Theater Announces Variety Show BACK TO OUR FUTURE

Villages Musical Theater has announced Back To Our Future, a variety show presented on March 26 and 27.

Sue Schuler as director has selected a cast of singers and dancers from the company's membership to perform in this show.

Performances will take place on March 26 and 27 at 7pm each night at Colony Cove Recreation Center. Audience size has been reduced to allow much greater distance between seats at about 1/3 capacity and the audience must remain fully masked throughout and present ID's to enter.

Tickets are $15 and, due to Recreation Department restrictions due to COVID, will not be sold at the door.

Tickets may be purchased only at each of the company's regular rehearsal spots beginning February 15:

Mondays at Coconut Cove from 6 :30-7:30 pm
Thursdays at Paradise Recreation Center from 6:30-7:30 pm
Friday mornings at Canal Street Recreation Center from 9:30-10:30 am

Learn more at http://www.thevillagesmusicaltheater.org/.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Mary Testa
Mary Testa
Kyle Taylor Parker
Kyle Taylor Parker
Dana Steingold
Dana Steingold


Related Articles View More Orlando Stories   Shows
The Ultimate VanHalen Experience COMPLETELY UNCHAINED to Head to Athens Theatre Photo

The Ultimate VanHalen Experience COMPLETELY UNCHAINED to Head to Athens Theatre

The Brevard Symphony Orchestra Presents Susan Egan THE BELLE OF BROADWAY Live in Concert Photo

The Brevard Symphony Orchestra Presents Susan Egan THE BELLE OF BROADWAY Live in Concert

[TITLE OF SHOW] in Concert at The Abbey Postponed Photo

[TITLE OF SHOW] in Concert at The Abbey Postponed

Mad Cow Theatre to Stream ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE: A VALENTINE CABARET Photo

Mad Cow Theatre to Stream ALL YOU NEED IS LOVE: A VALENTINE CABARET


More Hot Stories For You

  • SPACE SWEEPERS, 'Korea's First Space Opera' Comes to Netflix This Month
  • National Theater Company of Korea Announces Barrier-Free Theater and Plans to Reduce Carbon Footprint
  • The 14th Daegu International Musical Festival Opening Concert To Premiere On Broadway On Demand
  • Several Seoul Museums and Theaters to Re-Open This Week