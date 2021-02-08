Villages Musical Theater Announces Variety Show BACK TO OUR FUTURE

Villages Musical Theater has announced Back To Our Future, a variety show presented on March 26 and 27.

Sue Schuler as director has selected a cast of singers and dancers from the company's membership to perform in this show.

Performances will take place on March 26 and 27 at 7pm each night at Colony Cove Recreation Center. Audience size has been reduced to allow much greater distance between seats at about 1/3 capacity and the audience must remain fully masked throughout and present ID's to enter.

Tickets are $15 and, due to Recreation Department restrictions due to COVID, will not be sold at the door.

Tickets may be purchased only at each of the company's regular rehearsal spots beginning February 15:

Mondays at Coconut Cove from 6 :30-7:30 pm

Thursdays at Paradise Recreation Center from 6:30-7:30 pm

Friday mornings at Canal Street Recreation Center from 9:30-10:30 am

Learn more at http://www.thevillagesmusicaltheater.org/.