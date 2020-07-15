United Arts of Central Florida Launches 2020 Empower the Arts Campaign

United Arts of Central Florida (United Arts) has launched a new fundraising campaign to help support small and midsize arts and cultural organizations in Orange County. The 2020 Empower the Arts Campaign will run from July 15 to September 15, 2020 with a goal to collectively raise $162,000. Opera Orlando is honored to be a part of the campaign and hopeful that it will surpass its individual goal to raise $30,000 via this new fundraising initiative.

As Opera Orlando continues to grow with plans to move into Steinmetz Hall this season, the need for increased funding is imperative. This campaign will provide the Opera and other local non-profits with an opportunity to reach new donors through United Arts' collaborative fundraising process. In addition, contributions designated to these partners through the Empower campaign will be eligible for a 15% match by United Arts with all administrative fees waived. Matching funds for this campaign were provided from Orange County in a grant to United Arts.

"United Arts is thrilled to announce this new Empower the Arts Campaign and provide this fundraising opportunity for these Orange County organizations," said Brendan Lynch, chair of United Arts Board of Directors. "This year in particular, the funds raised during this campaign will help support these groups at a time when all arts and cultural organizations have been financially challenged as a result of the pandemic."

The Empower the Arts Campaign will allow donors to designate contributions to one or more of the 13 campaign partners. The complete list of United Arts 2020 Empower the Arts Campaign partners includes:

1. ArtReach Orlando

2. Central Florida Ballet

3. Central Florida Vocal Arts

4. Florida Symphony Youth Orchestras

5. Global Peace Film Festival

6. The Holocaust Memorial Resource and Education Center of Florida

7. MicheLee Puppets

8. Opera Orlando

9. Orlando Gay Chorus

10. Snap! Orlando

11. Timucua Arts Foundation

12. Winter Garden Heritage Foundation

13. United Arts - Arts for ALL Fund

You can help make your community an Arts for ALL community, by also considering a donation to the United Arts - Arts for ALL Fund. The Arts for ALL Fund supports grants to more than 60 Central Florida cultural providers and ensures access to a wide variety of arts and cultural programming for all.

For contributions of $50 or more, donors receive a complimentary one-year subscription to Orlando Arts Magazine. For contributions of $100 or more, donors will receive a one-year subscription to Orlando Arts Magazine and the United ArtsCard, a buy-one-ticket, get-one-free and discount card that connects donors to cultural offerings throughout Central Florida. In addition, those who donate $75 or more to Opera Orlando via this campaign will receive access to Opera Orlando's Fifth Anniversary Party and receive Opera Orlando Ambassador benefits for the 2020-21 season.

Gifts can be made online at the United Arts website, https://unitedarts.cc/empowercampaign/.

Related Articles Shows View More Orlando Stories

More Hot Stories For You