Tickets Are On Sale Now For Opera Orlando's LA TRAVIATA

Opera Orlando's 2021-22 season celebrates one of opera's greats: Giuseppe Verdi. Audiences can now purchase individual tickets for his beloved classic, La Traviata, opening Halloween weekend at the Walt Disney Theater at Dr. Phillips Center. This updated production takes inspiration from the life and experiences of Molly Bloom, who at 26 years old ran the world's most exclusive high-stakes poker game, became an FBI target, and lost everything.

Opera Orlando artistic director Grant Preisser directs and designs this original concept. "It has been exciting to approach La Traviata through this contemporary lens and to work with Molly Bloom directly and hear her story first hand," says Mr. Preisser. "Violetta's plight in the original story is a perfect parallel to that of Ms. Bloom in terms of a woman living on the dark side of life and operating a questionable business that gives her access to an exclusive and intoxicating world of wealth, celebrity, and power. Enjoying Verdi's glorious music, but grounding it in a more relevant cultural reference, reinforces opera's timelessness. I took my cues from Ms. Bloom's memoir, Molly's Game, which Aaron Sorkin subsequently adapted into a Hollywood blockbuster, and I can't wait for audiences to experience this captivating, glitzy, and gritty production."



Members of the Opera Orlando Chorus and dancers from Orlando Ballet round out this exceptional cast, with the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra once again joining Opera Orlando. Sung in Italian with English supertitles, La Traviata will run approximately two and a half hours with one intermission and is truly the perfect opera to kick off Opera Orlando's Viva Verdi! season.