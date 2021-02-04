The Ultimate VanHalen Experience COMPLETELY UNCHAINED to Head to Athens Theatre

"For those about to ROCK we salute you!" Who doesn't love the way Van Halen rocked the world? They had it all, including the best guitarist on the planet. A lead singer with the biggest personality in our Solar System. A bass player who laid down the law on bass while singing pristine harmonies over the top. And a drummer who kicked everyone's butt. They created some of the best tunes ever heard on the radio, and they all smiled those big smiles while doing it. Every show was a huge party--and it just felt good.

Now, the Ultimate VanHalen experience, Completely Unchained, is set to rock out at the Athens Theatre Saturday February 13th at 5pm and 8pm and will bring back the big smiles on your own face!

Nobody does VanHalen like Completely Unchained. Performing hits from 1978-1984 like "Running with the Devil," "Jump," "Panama," "Ain't Talking 'Bout Love," "Cradle Will Rock," and "Hot for Teacher," and recreating the sights, sounds, and (most importantly) the FUN, of a VanHalen concert--this is an experience you don't want to miss!

Paying homage to the late, great King Edward VanHalen, Completely Unchained features four talented and creative musicians (one of whom is special guest drummer Zoltan Chaney from the Vince Neil group). Together, they re-create the ultimate Van Halen, starting with the very best of the original line up, then merging the "Van Hagar" era with some David Lee Roth solo hits. They manage to complete a whole catalog of the greatest hard rock songs ever recorded.

Completely Unchained takes the concept of a tribute band and raises it to a whole new level. Not only do they recreate the music with unsurpassed skill, but the stage energy and the production at a Completely Unchained show is unmatched, so "Jump" "Right Now" to see their musical "Eruption" on the Athens' stage.

Socially distant tickets for this February 13th concert at 5 & 8 pm are priced at $35 for Preferred Seating (Row A-E, Downstairs Center, & Row CC-DD Balcony Center) and $30 for Adults. Pairs of tickets are available online at the Athens Theatre's website (www.AthensDeLand.com), and groups larger than two can reserve tickets by calling the Box Office at (386) 736-1500. Box Office hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 1:00-5:00 pm and 1½ hour before live performances. The Athens Theatre has taken many precautions to keep patrons, volunteers, and performers safe. These safety measures can be found on the Athens Theatre's website.