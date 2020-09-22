Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol Announces 'Snack-Size' Plays

 These 10-minute plays will be free on Facebook, YouTube and TheSharonStudio.com.

Sep. 22, 2020  

The Studio Theatre Tierra Del Sol introduces new digital entertainment: weekly 10-minute virtual play readings. A whole play in only ten minutes. These 10-minute plays will be free on Facebook, YouTube and TheSharonStudio.com.

The Studio is delivering big stories in small packages, giving you a tiny taste of The Studio in your own home each week. To keep it spicy, each Friday at 1pm they will be offering a new title. Tune in every week for a short play and snack pairing suggestion.

Learn more at https://www.thesharonstudio.com/snacksize.html.



