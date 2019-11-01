The Orlando Premiere Of MATILDA THE MUSICAL Opens Next Friday

It's just one week away from the Orlando Regional Premiere of "Matilda, The Musical" at Theatre South Playhouse. With Productions of "Matilda" popping up all over the country, what will make this local theater's production stand out? The Producers say, "Size and concept." Hillary Brook, the theater's Executive Producer explains, "Our space is so unique in size and shape, that our "Matilda" will be an entirely different experience than you will get in a traditional proscenium theater. Intimate moments in this type of show can often get lost in larger houses. Our 99 seat L-Shaped Black Box Theater will allow audiences to feel fully surrounded in Matilda's world and witness a re-telling of this piece with a fresh take on the author's brilliant story.

With an all-star cast of Orlando professionals, these Roald Dahl characters are being brought to life with passion, sincerity and comedy. Local favorite Sarah Lee Dobbs (Mrs. Wormwood) explains, "I am just having an absolute ball walking into the beautifully intimate Playhouse in Dr. Phillips to rehearse the horrendous and hysterical Mrs. Wormwood. As an actor I love to develop from the script and I am thrilled that Theatre South's vision is to make this an original. Audiences are going to be immersed into this wonderful story, watching some of orlando's greatest talents on and off stage bring something new and fresh to this award winning musical." And the show's protagonist, the hysterical Blake Auburn (Trunchbull) tells us, "This will be such a unique production! The kids are amazing! I'm constantly trying to step up my game when I'm on stage with them. They are that good!"

Matilda is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and challenge those above her, changing her own destiny. The timeless story, combined with Roald Dahl's signature wit and naughtiness, make this an irresistible musical.

Joining Sarah-Lee Dobbs and Blake Aburn is a cast of Orlando favorites including Irelyn Silvestro in the title role with Lilly Reid as the *Matinee/ Matilda cover (at selected performances), along side Rob Stack, Amanda Decker, Katherine Trott, Cody Hanford, Jonathan Dorsey, Rachel, Mertz, Jeremy Kleckner, Alexi Mulvihill, Reagan Weiss, Jade Harvey, Jack Jessup, Tyler Price, Parker Sims-Chin, Ethan Thompson, Sydney Wald, Peyton Sanchez, Lyla Tsiokos, Indigo Frost and Chloe Lefreniere. With the show's creative team of Hillary Brook, Maddie Lane, Bert Rodriguez and Sterling Lovett with set design by Cliff Price, Lighting and Sound design by Lona Nguyen and Stage Managed by Sandy Wilder.

"Matilda" will inspire and delight audiences both young and old. With the theater's intimate size, seating is limited and already starting to sell out. Tickets are on sale now for performances starting November 8th-24th at https://teachtix.com/tsplayhouse/matilda





