The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Presents STAR OF TOMORROW

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is excited to continue the Focus Series in February with Star of Tomorrow at The Plaza Live on Monday, February 28 at 7 p.m.

This performance will feature Sterling Elliott who has received rave reviews for his solo performances. Sterling's recent accomplishments include being awarded 1st prize in the Senior Division of the 2019 22nd Annual Sphinx Competition where he was the youngest Finalist in the prestigious competition. Sterling has performed several concerts in Switzerland at the World Economic Forum which included a performance on the CNBC Television Network. Sterling is also one of the youngest musicians to work as sub for the New York Philharmonic. The orchestra will be under the direction of Music Director Eric Jacobsen.

This evening's program includes:

Florence Price- Concert Overture No. 2

Camille Saint-Saëns- Havanaise

Antonín Dvořák- Silent Woods

David Popper- Hungarian Rhapsody

Robert Schumann- Symphony No. 1

Based on the latest guidance from the CDC and Orange County, all patrons will be asked to wear a face mask covering the nose and mouth at all times at all upcoming OPO events. Further, prior to entry into the venue, ALL shows at The Plaza Live will require attendees to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of the event OR full COVID-19 vaccination (at least two weeks after final dose. As of right now, boosters are not required). Proof must be a PRINTED copy of a negative test result or vaccination or the original vaccination card. Face masks may be removed while actively eating or drinking.

Beginning on Monday, January 17th, North Shore Clinical Labs will also be on-site at The Plaza Live for 2 hours prior to doors for free rapid testing for PATRONS ONLY. You must show your ticket to the event in order to be tested.

Tickets to Star of Tomorrow are now on sale and can be purchased through the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Frank Santos/Dan Dantin Box Office. Tickets start at $18. Student tickets, as well as tickets for healthcare workers, first responders, and educators are available for $10. A valid student or work ID must be shown to pick up tickets.