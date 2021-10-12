The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra presents Dvořák's Postcard "From The New World" as part of its Classics Series at Calvary Orlando on Saturday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m. Music Director Eric Jacobsen will lead the orchestra through an exciting World Premiere and Preview.

Dvořák urged fellow composers to seek inspiration in their own cultures, as he did in his beloved Ninth, drawing on African- and Native American melodies he heard during his American sojourn (yet never forgetting the rhythms and colors of his native Bohemia). During the evening, patrons will also hear exciting contemporary voices: African American composers James Lee III's Amer'ican and Jessie Montgomery's Viola Concerto, composed for Grammy Award-winner Masumi Per Rostad.

This evening's program includes:

James Lee III- "Amer'ican" (world preview)

Jessie Montgomery- Viola Concerto (co-commissioned with the Grant Park Music Festival) (world premiere)

Antonín Dvořák- Symphony No. 9, "From the New World"

Both James Lee III and Jessie Montgomery will be present for the concert and will take part in a pre-concert conversation, open to all concertgoers, from 6:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Calvary Orlando.

Strict safety protocols will be enforced on the concert night, to ensure the safety of the patrons, staff, and musicians in attendance. Face masks will be required by all before being allowed admittance into Calvary Orlando, and must be kept on at all times except when actively eating or drinking. Calvary Orlando has a large and spacious auditorium with 3,400 seats, so there will be plenty of room for everyone to feel comfortable. Note that for OPO's concerts at Calvary Orlando, a negative COVID test or vaccination is recommended but not required. Tickets to Dvořák's Postcard "From The New World" are now on sale and can be purchased through the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra Frank Santos/Dan Dantin Box Office. Tickets start at $35. Student tickets, as well as tickets for healthcare workers, first responders, and teachers are available for $10. A valid student or work ID must be shown to pick up tickets.

Celebrating its 29th Season, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is led by Music Director Eric Jacobsen and is comprised of creative musicians and artists from around the world. The Philharmonic annually presents the 11-concert Classics Series and Pops Series, as well as its Focus Series and Symphony Storytime Series at The Plaza Live, a historic Central Florida venue. The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra's vision is to enrich, inspire, and serve the Central Florida community through the transformative power of live music, and it presents more than 170 live concerts and impacts more than 70,000 children, youth, and families annually through its Young People's Concerts, Symphony Storytime Series, Notes in Your Neighborhood program, and free outdoor community concerts. A resident company of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, the Philharmonic will perform in the new Steinmetz Hall when it opens. The Orlando Philharmonic is a Partner Organization of the National Alliance for Audition Support, an initiative to increase diversity in American Orchestras. Learn more at OrlandoPhil.org.