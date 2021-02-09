The King Center Presents Brian Regan

The King Center will present Brian Regan on Sunday, April 18 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 12 at 10 a.m. at Kingcenter.com. Tickets begin at $62.50 (inclusive of fees). This is a socially distanced event and follows current health and safety guidelines.

For information on the King Center's safety measures visit: kingcenter.com/health-safety.

Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian's non-stop theater tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year. On February 23, Brian will star in his second Netflix stand-up special, Brian Regan: On The Rocks. Brian's first Netflix special, Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers, premiered to rave reviews on November 21, 2017, and is also available as a vinyl album. Brian stars in his own Netflix series, Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan, which premiered on Christmas Eve 2018. Brian and Jerry Seinfeld Executive Produce the four-episode original half-hour series that combines sketch comedy and stand-up.

