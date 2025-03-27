The City of Pompano Beach Celebrates Sport Legends with a Dedicated Mural Unveiling Ceremony

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Witness the historic unveiling of the "Pompano Sports Legends" Mural at the McNair Park Recreation Center, 951 NW 27th Ave., Pompano Beach, FL 33069 on April 1 from 11 - 12 pm. The dedication will feature light snacks and remarks by City Officials. RSVP.

The City of Pompano Beach is honored to celebrate these incredible athletes who trained and competed at McNair Park in Collier City, many of whom went on to achieve greatness in the NCAA, NFL, NBA, the Olympic Games and more. More than incredible sports icons, these individuals dedicated themselves to their community through coaching, mentorship, and advocacy. Athletes pictured in the mural: James Jones, Latoya Jordan, Iris Davis, Tommy Hunter, Lamar Jackson, Shayla Sanders, Tyrone Carter, and Johnny Jones.

Artist Steven Teller stated, "Throughout this project, I had the privilege of connecting with so many people who had personal ties to these athletes— such as family, teammates, coaches, and inspired members of the community. It was truly a blessing to paint this mural, share these stories, and see the excitement from the kids who use this park every day as a place for growth, friendship, and inspiration."

Steven Teller is a multi-disciplined artist from Florida, USA whose work is inspired by the beauty of nature. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Steven has always been drawn to the power of the sea, which has fueled his passion for creating art. As a muralist, Steven has traveled the world, creating large-scale murals. His work is characterized by its vibrant colors and depictions of flora and fauna, which reflect his love of the natural world.

For more information, visit https://steventellerarts.com.

