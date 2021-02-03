Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

[TITLE OF SHOW] in Concert at The Abbey Postponed

[title of show] in Concert will be rescheduled in Spring 2021. Previously purchased tickets will be fully refunded. 

Feb. 3, 2021  
Florida Theatrical Association's presentation of [title of show] in Concert, scheduled for February 7-9 at The Abbey, has been postponed following a positive COVID test for one of the cast members.

Florida Theatrical and The Abbey are committed to ensuring the safety of our cast, crew, staff and audience. We continue to follow all CDC guidelines, including masking, distancing and employing enhanced cleaning protocols. The remaining cast is in the process of COVID testing, and will follow the recommendations of their health professionals.

