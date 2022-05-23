THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Announced At The Athens Theatre

Have you heard the buzz? June 2 through the 12th, don't be stung by regret for missing one of the funniest and most heart-warming shows around-because "...Spelling Bee" is landing on DeLand's historic Athens Theatre's stage!

Under the supervision of three comically immature adults, six larger-than-life middle-school spellers vie tunefully for the top spot in a high-spirited rivalry to advance to the national spelling bee. The fast-paced contest (with revealing flash backs) wraps the audiences' hearts around the tweens, reveals the conflicting forces at work in each of them, and involves the audience in the kids' fears of failure, needs for approval, and hopes for success,

This side-splitting, and yet touching, musical will leave audiences delighted that they took in a truly wonderful show.

Presented in association with Music Theatre International (MTI)

Not recommended for audiences younger than 13.

Tickets: All tickets are available online at the Athens Theatre website (www.AthensDeLand.com) Athens Theatre website (www.AthensDeLand.com), or by calling the Box Office at (386) 736-1500. Box Office hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 1:00-5:00 pm and 1½ hours before live performances. Price: Preferred $35 (Row A-E, Center) and General $30.