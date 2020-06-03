Stream Orlando Shakes Productions On Demand

Even during a time when patrons can't gather at the theater, Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF is offering a chance to satiate the palettes of those thirsty for arts and culture. Audiences have the exclusive opportunity to dive into the Orlando Shakes' archives and watch recordings of two spectacular productions, the swashbuckling The Three Musketeers by Catherine Bush and the riveting Hamlet prequel, Gertrude and Claudius by Mark St. Germain.

The videos were originally recorded for artistic reference, but in order to keep the arts alive, Orlando Shakes has gained special permission to stream these performances for a limited time. Patrons should note that these archival videos were recorded as a single stagnant shot, without cuts or closeups, much like sitting in a seat at the theater.

"We were so overwhelmed by the community's support for the United Arts Campaign for the Arts. It sent a clear message that our community won't let the arts go silent," Managing Director Douglas Love-Ramos said. "We were inspired to work with the Actor's Equity Association (The union of our professional actors and stage managers) to negotiate a way for our patrons to still enjoy our productions during this time that we must stay apart."

"Streaming these two productions offers local patrons a chance to see shows they may have missed, and provides an exciting new opportunity for patrons anywhere in the world to enjoy it." Artistic Director Jim Helsinger, who also directed both available productions, added. "These archival videos are how we record our history and preserve the art that we've created. During this time when we can't gather at the theater, we are so thankful for the opportunity to share this work and to continue to enrich our community with the performing arts."

Pricing starts at $10, $5 for students. Tickets for these virtual performances go on sale June 3, 2020 and will remain available until June 14, 2020 at 11:59 pm.

THE THREE MUSKETEERS

By Catherine Bush

Join the young and brave d'Artagnan and his band of Musketeers on a daring quest to do what is right. From brotherhood to betrayal, from sword fights to grand romance, this swashbuckling adventure will thrill and amaze audiences as Alexandre Dumas' classic tale leaps from the pages and comes to life onstage.

"I read many adaptations of The Three Musketeers before finding Catherine Bush's romantic, masterful, and funny script," said Jim Helsinger, Orlando Shakes' artistic director and director of this production. "Her witty dialogue, lively humor, and great feel for action-there are so many great sword fights-brings new life to this epic story of love and adventure."

The Three Musketeers is presented by Fairwinds and Foley & Lardner, LLP. Learn more about The Three Musketeers at https://www.orlandoshakes.org/show/the-three-musketeers/

GERTRUDE AND CLAUDIUS

By Mark St. Germain

Serving as a prequel to Hamlet, Gertrude and Claudius brings a new point of view to the classic tale of guilt and revenge. The infamous couple serve as the villains in Shakespeare's work, but are offered a new exposition in this tale of good intentions and family dysfunction. With ominous hints at the familiar story to come, Gertrude and Claudius is a play that shakes up what you thought you knew about Elsinore.

This World Premiere marked Orlando Shakes' first commission, as well as a collaboration with one of the nation's greatest playwrights, Mark St. Germain, who also authored other beloved Orlando Shakes productions, including The Best of Enemies and Becoming Dr. Ruth.

Gertrude and Claudius is presented by Rita and John Lowndes. Learn more about Gertrude and Claudius at https://www.orlandoshakes.org/show/gertrude-and-claudius/.

