Spotlight: ROUTE 66 at Winter Park Playhouse

Jump in the car and enjoy a high-octane musical celebration along along the iconic Route 66! From the sounds of the 1950's Chicago to the California surf music of the 1960's, this exciting musical features 34 of the greatest 'Rock 'n Road' hits of the 20th century.



Songs include "Dead Man's Curve," "King of the Road," "Little Old Lady From Pasedena,""Fun,Fun,Fun," and many more! Get your kicks with this smash coast-to- coast hit musical!