SISTER ACT Comes to Little Radical Theatrics

Little Radical Theatrics will present its Summer 2025 production of Sister Act! This feel-good musical comedy, based on the hit 1992 film, features original music by Tony and Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken. When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a murder and is hidden in a convent for protection, her unique moves and singing talent inspire the choir as she breathes new life into the church and community. Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, Sister Act is a sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship.

Produced by Fatima Viegas, Directed by Travis Eaton, Musical Direction by Nishaa Johnson, Choreographed by Shawn Lowe, Stage Managed by Nessy Entertainment, Assistant Stage Managed by Nell Warman, Assistant Choreographed by Daniel Kermidas Ring, Props Master Shea Grant, Costume Design by Stephanie Viegas

Starring Jaada Lawrence as Deloris Van Cartier, Jennifer Rae Paxton as Mother Superior, Jonathan Barreto as Eddie Souther, Mark V Harriott as Curtis Jackson, Emma Licata as Sister Mary Robert, Stephanie Viegas as Sister Mary Patrick, Sydney Rafferty as Sister Mary Lazarus, Tyler Moylan as Joey, Chase Williams as TJ, Sammy Pagan as Pablo, E Scott Arnold as Monsignor O’Hara, Taz Scheiber as Sister Mary Martin of Tours, Marcia Bauer as Sister Mary Theresa, Lorena Ervin as Michelle, Khaila Trent as Michelle, Paxton Von Ostendorf as Ernie

Featuring Sierra Emily, Emma Turner, Emily Derderian, Amanda Mahoney, Raya Pokigo, Alex McCrary, Maddie MacLellan, Amanda Hopkins, Rory Cushman, Hannah Rankey, Brennah Wilson, Paige Christoffers, Livia Assis, Robyn Gleason as Nuns

With Kenny Robinson, Kelly Ann Pounds, Kaila Mitchell, Lynn Pool, Kalli Turner, Mary Howe, Aidan Leary, Liam Rodriguez, Destany Sherman, Kaiden Sloane, Juan Alban, Julie Weber, Caitlin Busscher, Jonathan Snell, Ta’Shaun Washington, Bianca Matheson, and Jasper Eichel as Philly Ensemble

Performances run August 15-17 at the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater in the Doctor Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, FL.

