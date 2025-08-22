Review: A WELCOMED RETURN TO THE FRAY WITH. POPCORN FALLS at Hat Trick Theatre Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



James Hindman’s farcical comedy tour-de-force Popcorn Falls premiered at Theatre NOVA on January 20, 2017. The show’s next production took place in 2018 at the Riverbank Theatre, under the Direction of Christian Borle. Finally, in October of the very same year, James Hindman’s “little play that could...” finally made its Off-Broadway transfer to the Davenport Theatre, also directed by Borle.

Hindman’s play is nothing outrageous in the comedy medium; it doesn’t offer up anything new or inventive. The jokes, however, fall on the backs of two men playing a myriad of 21 characters over the course of a 90-minute tour de force. If anything Hindman’s play feels strung together by a loosely arranged plot, whose narrative is derived from the story of a failing town, who will soon have no water supply and turned into a sewage treatment plant. The only thing destined to save the town’s ill-fated demise, open a theater!

The men delivering a whopping 21 characters between them, tell the tale of the ill-fated and soon-to-be bankrupt Popcorn Falls. With no hope in sight of saving their town, or the aformentioned falls, being their only tourist attraction, the men have to produce a play in 7 days’ time in order to receive the grant money, and save their town.

The jokes in Hindman’s plot are lying loosely as if presented on the surface. Imagine nestling under a blanket with a cup of tea for the latest Hallmark Movie, and interlaced with the loosely derived plot are jokes from even the most amateur of stand-up acts.

The two men playing aptly Actor 1 and Actor 2, deserve a standing ovation just by being present in the room. Taking on a myriad of highly different characters, each with distinct personalities, is no small feat, but to do so in the blink of an eye, without missing a beat, is masterful work. Both David Barrow and Jesse Hutson have the candor and the hutzpah to deliver an exhilarating performance with the perfect amount of comedic timing. Truly professionals in their craft, the seamless nature of their delivery is enough to make your head spin.

Under the exquisite Direction of Jack Holloway, who delivers a tight-knit well driven through-line whose vision is apparent from start to finish. Mr. Holloway brings the most out of his actors and then some, leaving some moments breathless. No stone has gone unturned here and the exceptional eye for detail is unmatched.

Technically sound, featuring lighting design by Mike Shine, and Scenic Design by Paul McColgan, Popcorn Falls works exceptionally well on their one-unit set. The use of a chalkboard being the differentiating factor between the scenes allows the audience to make sense of Hindman’s loosely gathered plot. Sound Design by Jack Holloway works well within the world of the play, and allows us to feel transported into the world of those who inhabit the little town. Betty-Jane Parks Costume Design works well to help give the characters their own unique personalities, but also helps lend a hand in distinguishing the differences in the myriad of personalities each men play throughout the story.

Since Covid, Hat Trick has remained dormant in the area arena, leaving many wondering if they will return to the fray, and Popcorn Falls is a very welcome return. Now heres hoping they will mount the previously announced Edmund Rondstand’s Cyrano, for if they do, I will be the first in line. Welcome home, Hat Trick. It’s been a long time, but we are sure glad to have you back.

Performances close this weekend on August 24th, any remaining tickets can be purchased by visiting www.stageworkstheatre.org. Take a scenic trip to the little town of Popcorn Falls, you’ll sure be glad you did!

