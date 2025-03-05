Renaissance Theatre Company Will Perform LAUGHS IN SPANISH This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's Art Basel in Miami, and gallery owner Mari has no art to show! Renaissance Theatre Company (The Ren) presents Laughs In Spanish—part telenovela, part whodunit, and completely over-the-top. This heartfelt and hilarious story is a complicated exploración of family and identity, llena de posibilidades, and set against the vibrant backdrop of Miami.

Welcome to Studio Six Miami, an up-and-coming Wynwood art gallery owned by Mariana (Mari), daughter of legendary movie star Estella. On the morning of Studio Six's biggest night—its highly anticipated Art Basel exhibition—Mari walks into an empty gallery. The exhibit, by artist Marco Diaz, has vanished without a trace! In trying to save her show, Mari is confronted with old wounds when her mother unexpectedly comes to town. Estella, like el “hurracan” she is, swoops in creating a commotion in Mari's life, while trying to escape a mess of her own. Meanwhile, Caro, Mari's friend and aspiring artist, and Juan, Caro's partner and a local police officer, find themselves in a predicament on the quest to put the art show back together. The chisme gets even hotter when Jenny, Estella's assistant and Mari's old boarding school *roommate* shows up to get Estella back on track. Will this chaotic team be able to put aside their personal problems in time for Art Basel?

Get ready for a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud comedy filled with mystery, art, and mucho Miami spice—Laughs In Spanish is a show you won't want to miss!

Laughs in Spanish is the latest installment of Renaissance Theatre Company's mission to produce newer works showcasing local talents. The Ren was founded in 2021 by Donald Rupe and building owner Chris Kampmeier, and is committed to fair pay for artists, environmental sustainability, and diversity. In line with The Ren's goal of keeping entertainment accessible for everyone, general admission tickets for Laughs in Spanish are just $35. For those looking to elevate the experience, VIP packages are available, featuring 2 specialty cocktails and 1 concession item.

Comments