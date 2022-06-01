Orlando Repertory Theatre Announces 2022 â€“ 2023 Season Featuring the World Premiere of TRUE NORTH & More

Orlando Repertory Theatre has announced its 20th Birthday Season for 2022 - 2023.

The season opens with TheaterworksUSA's production of Dog Man: The Musical (August 19-October 2, 2022), based on the worldwide bestselling series from Dav Pilkey, the creator of Captain Underpants. Best buds George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they are in 5th grade, they figure it is time to level up and write a musical based on their favorite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and ALL HERO!! How hard could it be? Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of Dav Pilkey's beloved characters with book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila and music by Brad Alexander.

Locomotion

(September 12 - October 16, 2022)

centers on an 11-year-old boy, nicknamed Locomotion for his high energy, who is struggling in foster care after the deaths of his parents; he discovers that poetry helps him express his feelings about that tragedy, his sister, and his new life. Multiple Newbery Honor and Coretta Scott King Award winning author Jacqueline Woodson adapts her 2006 novel to the stage, co-commissioned by Orlando Repertory Theatre and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

TheaterWorksUSA's Click Clack Moo

"Cows that type? Hens on strike! Whoever heard of such a thing!" In TheaterWorksUSA's Click Clack Moo (October 7-9, 2022) Farmer Brown's granddaughter Jenny comes for a visit, and he declares the farm a tech-free zone. He takes her laptop in the cold barn with the shivering cows who use her computer to type messages requesting blankets. "No way," replies Farmer Brown. "No blankets!" The cows go on strike and the chickens join them in solidarity. No blankets? No milk! No eggs! Will Farmer Brown give in to the animals' demands? Will Jenny get her computer back? Find out in a hilariously moving musical about negotiation and compromise, based on the Caldecott Honor Book by Doreen Cronin and Betsy Lewin. Book by Billy Aronson, Lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila, and Music by Brad Alexander.

The FunikiJam Show: ROCK OR TREAT

Halloween Fair is a dance-along, sing-along, play-along Halloween musical for children (October 21 - 30, 2022). Put on your favorite costumes and join Captain Jam and the Agents of Jam at the Halloween Fair for Special Mission ROCK OR TREAT! Have FUN, JAM,and Celebrate Halloween Around the World!

TRUE NORTH: A Magical New Holiday Musical

(November 14 - December 22, 2022)

steps inside the world of a family who finds the holidays joyful-and challenging. Faced with the uncertainty of their father's deployment, young Ben and his big sister's already turbulent lives are shaken again. With a wish, a letter, and some unique seasonal help, the Patterson family discovers what just an ounce of belief can do. TRUE NORTH is a magical and insightful story about being authentic, accepting change, and holding an unwavering hope in the magic of Christmas. This is a world premiere production with a journey towards Broadway with book and lyrics by Holly Reed and music by Holly Reed and Kelvin Reed.

TheaterWorksUSA's The Lightning Thief (TYA Edition)

(January 14 - 15, 2023) starts 2023 on a high note- the top of Mount Olympus! Percy Jackson is about to be kicked out of boarding school. Again. And that is the least of his troubles. Lately, mythological monsters and the gods of Mount Olympus seem to be walking straight out of the pages of Percy's Greek mythology textbook and into his life. Worse, he has angered a few of them. Zeus's master lightning bolt has been stolen, and Percy is the prime suspect. Adapted from the book The Lightning Thief by Rick Riordan. The musical's book is by Joe Tracz and music, lyrics, and orchestrations are by Rob Rokicki.

Pip-Squeak: An Anti-Bullying Magic Show

Award-winning magician and comedian Tony Brent returns to Orlando REP with Pip-Squeak: An Anti-Bullying Magic Show (January 17 - 20, 2022), a unique show safely addressing a prevalent issue in our children's world today. Because of his small size as a child, Tony was bullied in the cafeteria, in the gymnasium, on the playground, and generally anywhere there were no adults present. Now using comedy, amazing magic tricks, juggling, and a coat-rack loaded with costumes, Tony gently and humorously teaches children how to cope with being bullied. In addition, children learn to recognize the signs of bullying and whether or not they too might be guilty of bullying.

Imagine the Chinese legend Hua Mulan set in the world of lucha libre-Mexican wrestling! That sets the scene for Luchadora! (January 30 - February 26, 2023) by Alvaro Saar Rios. When Vanessa discovers aa??pink lucha libre mask, Nana Lupita tells her granddaughter about thea??family's history in the wrestling ring in 1960s Texas. The life of a secret female warrior emerges as Vanessa learns about family, honor, and friendship.

We cannot officially announce the title of this TBA MUSICAL (March 6 - April 30) until October 3 - so stay tuned! But, it was recently on Broadway and is a long-running animated hit television series adapted for the stage.

The professional season concludes with the adorable Make Way For Ducklings (April 11 - May 14, 2023), based on the classic Caldecott Medal-winning book by Robert McCloskey.

Mr. and Mrs. Mallard are exhausted from their search for a home when they land in the Boston Public Garden. Surprised by a few conditions in the Garden, the Mallards move on to continue their search until their baby ducklings are born. When the ducklings begin to explore the world around them, the challenges of parenthood are illuminated in this fun new musical that celebrates family, children, and the beings who make an unfamiliar place a home. Adapted by Sandra Eskin and Michael Bobbitt with music and lyrics by William Yanesh.

THEATRE FOR THE VERY YOUNG SEASON

Theatre for the Very Young at Orlando REP is created specifically for 1- to 5-year-olds and is an interactive, multi-sensory, developmentally accessible experience that encourages caregiver interaction and creative play. The theatrical adventures are about 30 minutes in length. Theatre for the Very Young at Orlando REP is supported by Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. Yo, Ho, Ho! Let's Go by Jennifer Adams-Carrasquillo will tour in the fall and a new adventure will play at the theatre in the spring.

YOUTH ACADEMY SEASON

The 2022-2023 Season includes professionally-produced shows featuring students of Orlando REP's Youth Academy. Disney's High School Musical 2 Jr. takes the stage July 15-24, 2022. Junie B. Jones The Musical Jr. with book and lyrics by Marcy Heisler and music by Zina Goldrich plays December 9-11, 2022 and Camelot and Camelittle by Stacy Lane is April 28-May 7, 2023.

In addition to the Youth Academy productions, Orlando REP presents the 20th Annual Writes of Spring: 20 Years in the Future: What Do You See?, comprised of winning entries from school children throughout Central Florida, the Teen Perspectives Lab, along with a host of camps, classes, initiatives, and workshops.

Orlando REP also provides ASL-interpreted shows and Sensory-Friendly performances, specially modified for individuals with Autism, sensory differences, and other special needs who process sensory information differently. ASL-interpreted shows are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Orlando. Backstage tours are held on select dates, for which tickets will soon be available.

Public performances of Orlando REP's season productions are Saturdays and Sundays, with tickets starting at $15 for youth and $25 for adult. School matinee performances are Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays for most shows. Current members have immediate access to purchase tickets to most season shows. Become a member today to unlock Early Access. General tickets go on sale approximately four weeks prior to the opening of each production. For more information about Memberships, Field Trip Reservations, or Orlando REP's 2022 - 2023 season, please call 407.896.7365 or visit www.orlandorep.com. Audition information can be found at www.orlandorep.com and will be updated soon for dates for the professional season.

Orlando Repertory Theatre is generously funded in part by the University of Central Florida, Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program, United Arts of Central Florida, host of OrlandoAtPlay.com and UAArtsEd.com, the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture, and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

About Orlando Repertory Theatre - Orlando Repertory Theatre ("Orlando REP"), one of Central Florida's oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida's only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the seventh iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the University of Central Florida in many different capacities - most notably, hosting the Master of Fine Arts program in Theatre for Young Audiences.