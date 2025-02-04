Orlando Fringe Marks The Closing Of Fringe ArtSpace With A Month Of Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fringe ArtSpace is taking is taking its final bow this month, and Orlando Fringe will mark the closing with the a month of shows and events:

The Bleeding Hearts Club is thrilled to welcome you back to their 1985 Valentine's Meeting! In the immersive murder mystery, it’s up to the audience to discover the killer. Are you looking for a date for Valentine’s Day? Are you just excited to spend a night out enjoying the company of others?

The Bleeding Hearts Club promises an evening of fun, games, romance and perhaps even murder. Next, The Rich Weirdoes return with another opportunity to experience their sold-out, wildly unique presentation of the The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the longest running, fully interactive audience participation film in the world with an ongoing litany of jokes, sight gags and other humorous banter.

Don't dream it, be it! Then, take a deep dip and revel in the glamor of STEAM QUEEN, an electrifying cabaret inspired by the underground rise of Bette Midler, aka “Bathhouse Betty”.

Set in the sultry world of a 1970s bathhouse, standup comedian and classic song-slinger Joel Turner takes the stage for one last steamy night, delivering a cheeky mix of raunchy humor, disco decadence and heartfelt reflection.

Against the backdrop of its impending closure, Turner’s performance blends camp, nostalgia and a celebration of queer resilience. Plus, part of the highly anticipated IMMERSE Festival, ArtSpace will host Fringe: Experience the Dream, an immersive installation exploring the history and global impact of Fringe festivals. Beginning in 1947 Edinburgh, visitors step into the origins of the eccentric movement before journeying through time and space, culminating in a dreamlike exploration of Fringe worldwide. With interactive exhibits, theatrical storytelling and digital experiences, this installation invites visitors to engage, reflect and embrace the ever-evolving Fringe legacy—because dreams are just the Fringe of reality.

WHEN:

-The Bleeding Hearts Club: Thursday, February 6 – Saturday, February 8 @ 7:30pm; Sunday, February 9 @ 2pm

-The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Friday, February 14 – Saturday, February 15 @ 8pm

-STEAM QUEEN: Wednesday, February 12 @ 8pm

-Fringe: Experience the Dream: Friday, February 21 – Saturday, February 22 @ 6pm-10pm

WHERE:

Fringe ArtSpace, 54 West Church Street, Suite 201, Orlando, FL 32801

To purchase tickets, visit www.orlandofringe.org/tickets.

Comments