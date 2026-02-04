Opera Orlando to Offer Student Rush Tickets for SILENT NIGHT Performances

🎭 NEW! Orlando Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Orlando & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Opera Orlando is offering $15 STUDENT RUSH tickets for all performances of Silent Night this weekend in Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Performances take place on Friday, February 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 8 at 2 p.m.

Student rush tickets will be available at the Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando) up to two hours before each performance. Students and faculty members from any educational institution can purchase up to two $15 rush tickets per student or faculty ID shown. Individual tickets are on sale now HERE.

Opera Orlando continues its 10th Anniversary season this weekend On the MainStage with a new production of Kevin Puts and Mark Campbell’s Silent Night, starring Orlando-native soprano Julia Radosz as Anna Sørensen, Grammy award-winning baritone Gabriel Preisser as Lt. Audebert, and celebrated tenor Brendan J. Boyle as Nikolaus Sprink with conductor Robert Wood leading the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra in the pit.

Opera Orlando has impacted the Central Florida community with several initiatives related to Silent Night. Partnering with UCF Restores, the Opera is assisting with research measuring audience empathy levels before and after seeing Silent Night and All is Calm: the Christmas Truce of 1914, to which the Opera presented free tickets to four performances at Orlando Family Stage as a 10th Anniversary gift to the community.

At the final invited dress rehearsal for Silent Night which takes place this Wednesday, over 300 Central Florida middle school, high school, and college students will be experiencing the grandeur and poignancy of this Pulitzer Prize- winning opera. Opera Orlando is also proud to be partnering with The Central Florida Pledge, which brings all types of people together under one idea: Central Florida is stronger when we treat each other with dignity and respect, especially when we disagree. The Central Florida Pledge’s youth impact group, Phoenix Rising, will be attending both performances of Silent Night.

Opera Orlando is also offering 50% off tickets to Silent Night to all veterans, current service men and women, their families, and or those who serve veterans at our local VAs. Please contact the company at tickets@operaorlando.org if you know of a veteran or military group who would benefit from this discount. Courtesy of Dr. Amy Larner-Giroux and Dr. Barbara Gannon and the Central Florida Veterans Memorial Park Foundation, Opera Orlando has compiled a non-comprehensive list of all World War I veterans from Central Florida, which also includes the names of family members of the cast who served in the war. This list is on the Opera Orlando website and will be projected at the end of the show to honor those who served.

A compelling and cinematic retelling of the true story of the 1914 WWI Christmas Truce, Silent Night premiered in 2011 to great critical acclaim, winning the Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2012. Based on the award-winning 2005 film Joyeux Noël, this powerful work underscores the yearning, despair, and hope of the soldiers living in the trenches, while recounting a miraculous moment of peace during one of the bloodiest wars in human history.

The estimated run time is two hours and 30 minutes, inclusive of one intermission. A pre-show talk, free for all ticket holders, will be held onstage 50 minutes prior to each performance.

This production is graciously supported by the Pabst Steinmetz Foundation, Ginsburg Family Foundation, and Winifred Johnson Clive Foundation.