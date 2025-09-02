Opera Orlando Welcomes 2025-26 Apprentice & Studio Artists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera Orlando has announced the roster of singers selected for its 2025-26 10th Anniversary Apprentice and Studio Artists programs. Soprano Alyssa Pimentel and tenor Evan Martinez, current voice majors at Stetson University, will be featured on stage in the opening MainStage production of La Bohème as Apprentice Artists. Also featured in La Bohème and throughout the season is a trio of Studio Artists: soprano Alexandra Kzeski, mezzo-soprano Ruoxi Bian, and baritone Logan Tarwater.

“The Apprentice and Studio Artists programs are at the heart of what we do at Opera Orlando,” shares education director Sarah Purser. “These young singers are not just gaining on-stage experience, they are bringing artistry, energy, and spirit into the community. It’s a joy to see them grow as artists throughout the season as they engage with schools, community partners, and the Company’s audiences and patrons. We are especially excited to welcome this season’s cohort to celebrate our 10th Anniversary.”

Opera Orlando’s Apprentice Artists Program offers training and professional experience for undergraduate vocal majors. Apprentice Artists perform in MainStage choruses, cover smaller roles, and receive mentorship and development opportunities throughout the season. This program is specifically designed for undergraduate voice majors, providing them with something truly rare in the field: the chance to earn college credit, receive professional experience, and get paid for performing roles with a professional opera company. Opera Orlando’s program builds a unique bridge between academic study and professional performance. Opera Orlando currently partners with Stetson University to provide course credit for participating students. Beginning next season, this partnership will expand to include Bethune-Cookman University, furthering the Company’s educational mission and opening the door for even more young singers to gain invaluable professional training.

Opera Orlando’s Studio Artists Program provides emerging singers with vital performance opportunities: performing and covering MainStage roles, coaching with world-class guest artists in workshop and masterclass settings, and receiving training in acting, movement, and vocal technique. In addition, Studio Artists engage directly with Central Florida audiences through school programs, retirement center concerts, and other outreach events.

Opera Orlando kicks off its 10th Anniversary season this October with La Bohème. Individual tickets are on sale now and start at just $39 inclusive of all venue fees, or save big on all THREE operas “On the MainStage”—La Bohème, Silent Night, and The Merry Widow—with a season subscription, starting at just $109. Tickets available exclusively through the Dr. Phillips Center’s Bill & Mary Darden Box Office (445 S. Magnolia Avenue, Orlando), online at www.DrPhillipsCenter.org or by calling (407) 839-0119, ext. 0.