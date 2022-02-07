Olivier-Winning Hit HYSTERIA To Open At The Ensemble Company

The Ensemble Company, the theatre company in residence at Penguin Point Productions located in the Oviedo Mall, continues its 2022 season-its fourth--with Terry Johnson's Olivier Award-winning modern classic, Hysteria, opening March 4th.

1938. Hampstead, London. Sigmund Freud has fled Nazi-occupied Austria and settled in leafy Swiss Cottage. At 82-years-old, he aims to spend his final days in peace. However, when Salvador DalÃ­ turns up to discover a less-than-fully dressed woman in the closet, peace becomes somewhat elusive.

An acknowledged modern classic, Terry Johnson's hilarious farce explores the fallout when two of the 20th century's most brilliant and original lines collide. Touching on many themes, including Nazi Germany, the Surrealist movement, Judaism, theories of the subconscious mind, family relationships, life and death, and love and loss, this celebrated play also raises intriguing questions about Freud's radical revision of his theories of hysteria.

Premiering in London in 1993 in a production directed by Phyllida Lloyd, Hysteria starred Henry Goodman, Phoebe Nicholls, Tim Potter, and David de Keyser. A 2012 revival featured the acclaimed actor Antony Sher as Freud. Hysteria was awarded the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy in 1994. Lloyd reprised her directing responsibilities for the American premiere in 1995 at Los Angeles's Mark Taper Forum, featuring a cast composed of David Margulies, Richard Libertini, Kenneth Mars, and Anna Gunn.

Hysteria is directed by The Ensemble Company's producing artistic director, Matthew MacDermid, and stars Ensemble Company veterans Gabriel Garcia as Salvador DalÃ­ and Thomas Muniz as Sigmund Freud, with newcomers Shelby Mae Randle as Jessica and Joseph Zimmer as Abraham Yahuda.

The production will run March 4th through 13th, 2022, with Friday and Saturday evening performances at 7:00pm and Sunday matinee performances at 2:00pm. There is also a special industry night performance at 7:00pm on Monday, March 7th. All performances will be presented at The Ensemble Company's home at Penguin Point Productions, located at 1220 Oviedo Mall Blvd, Oviedo, FL 32765. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors (60+), and $16 for Students (with I.D.). Advanced reservations are recommended and can be made by visiting www.penguinpointproductions.com/tickets.

The remainder of The Ensemble Company's 2022 season includes Larry Kramer's The Normal Heart, Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Aaron Posner's Stupid F*cking Bird, and a new adaptation of A Christmas Carol.