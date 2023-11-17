OPHELIA Comes to Fringe ArtSpace in December

Performances run Friday, December 1 Thru Monday, December 18.

By: Nov. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse Photo 2 Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Theatre South Playhouse
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS is Coming to The Athens Theatre This Month Photo 4 Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS is Coming to The Athens Theatre This Month

OPHELIA Comes to Fringe ArtSpace in December

OPHELIA Comes to Fringe ArtSpace in December

With book and lyrics by Orlando performer Jeremiah Gibbons, Fringe ArtSpace presents Ophelia, which follows the title character as she struggles with the expectations of the men in her life and the pressures of different aspects of femininity.  Audiences will relate to Ophelia's challenges, and the production hopes to spark discussions about the unique pressures placed on women by society.  Ophelia features the Phoenix Tears Productions signature flavor with an immersive and interactive pre-show.  Audiences who arrive early will have the opportunity to meet the flowers from Ophelia's garden, who are delighted to give their advice on who audience members should be.  Select nights will also include an opportunity to help a new flower blossom as part of Orlando Fringe's Fab Fringe Friday Fundraisers.

WHEN:  Select dates Friday, December 1 – Monday, December 18, 2023

WHERE:  Fringe ArtSpace, 54 West Church Street, Suite 201, Orlando, FL 32801

HOW:  To purchase tickets, visit www.fringeartspace.org.  [Ophelia will conclude with a special Ophelia F*ck Off Show on Monday, December 18.  This unique 18+ performance is an opportunity for the cast and crew to embrace all of the silly ideas they have had throughout the production. Audiences can expect a longer show with performers in the wrong roles, improvised line additions, dramatic lighting choices, inappropriate jokes and even a drinking game.  This performance is designed for audiences who have already seen Ophelia and want to return to laugh and celebrate with the cast.]

WHO:  The Orlando Fringe produces The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, the longest running Fringe in the United States.  It is a member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF), United States Association of Fringe Festivals (USAFF) and the World Fringe Association and follows the CAFF mandate to remain 100% unjuried, 100% uncensored, 100% accessible for artists and audiences alike, with 100% of ticket sales given back to the artists.  Fringe ArtSpace creates and fosters a year-round inclusive and collaborative environment that promotes participation and openly recruits diverse stories and performances.  It provides opportunities for underrepresented artists and communities through inclusive shows, art and experiences and by facilitating opportunities for coaching, mentorship and scholarships and offering guidance that might help artists and companies on their artistic journey.  Orlando Fringe is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and receives generous funding from the Downtown Development Board, Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program, United Arts of Central Florida, City of Orlando and the State of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture.

For general information, updates and what's to come at Fringe ArtSpace, visit Click Here.  For more information on Club Fringe and how to become a member, email development@orlandofringe.org.  For artists or volunteers interested in getting involved with Fringe ArtSpace, email booking@orlandofringe.org and volunteer@orlandofringe.org.




RELATED STORIES - Orlando

1
OPHELIA Comes to Fringe ArtSpace in December Photo
OPHELIA Comes to Fringe ArtSpace in December

Fringe ArtSpace presents 'Ophelia,' a new musical by Jeremiah Gibbons, running from December 1 to December 18.

2
Central Florida Community Arts to Present Diverse Showcase Celebrating Artistry and Inclus Photo
Central Florida Community Arts to Present Diverse Showcase Celebrating Artistry and Inclusivity

Central Florida Community Arts will present a trio of exciting shows that feature the organization's artistry and inclusivity, all before the holiday season.

3
Irving Berlins WHITE CHRISTMAS is Coming to The Athens Theatre This Month Photo
Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS is Coming to The Athens Theatre This Month

Experience the magic of Irving Berlin's White Christmas at the Athens Theatre in DeLand. Get ready for a heartwarming holiday show filled with enchantment, nostalgia, and cherished memories. Don't miss this captivating production from 11/25-12/17.

4
CFCArts Symphony Orchestra Returns to the Dr. Phillips Center This Month With SYMPHONIC DI Photo
CFCArts Symphony Orchestra Returns to the Dr. Phillips Center This Month With SYMPHONIC DISNEY

On November 17 and 18, the Central Florida Community Arts Symphony Orchestra will assemble under the spotlights of the Dr. Phillips Center. This talented ensemble of 300 musicians from in and around Orlando invites guests to experience the sights, sounds, and beauty of some of the world's most recognizable musical numbers.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Baritone Daniel Scofield Discuss Playing Scarpia in TOSCA at Opera Orlando Video
Watch Baritone Daniel Scofield Discuss Playing Scarpia in TOSCA at Opera Orlando
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from SPAMALOT on Broadway
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas' Video
Hannah Waddingham & TED LASSO Co-Star Perform 'Merry Little Christmas'
View all Videos

Orlando SHOWS
A Swingin' Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett in Orlando A Swingin' Christmas: The Holiday Music of Tony Bennett
The Winter Park Playhouse (11/10-12/16)Tracker
A Charlie Brown Christmas Live in Orlando A Charlie Brown Christmas Live
King Center for the Performing Arts (12/10-12/10)
Henry VI, Part 1: Joan of Arc in Orlando Henry VI, Part 1: Joan of Arc
Orlando Shakespeare Theatre (1/10-1/21)
The Full Monty in Orlando The Full Monty
Theater West End (11/10-12/03)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Orlando Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
King Center for Performing Arts (12/11-12/12)
Love, Laughter, and Lunacy...Life in a Senior Community in Orlando Love, Laughter, and Lunacy...Life in a Senior Community
Breakthrough Theatre Company (11/10-11/20)
Christmas at the Movies: A Very Merry Sequel in Orlando Christmas at the Movies: A Very Merry Sequel
Northland Church (12/07-12/08)
How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying in Orlando How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying
Valencia College Performing Arts Center (11/29-12/02)
Moulin Rouge! in Orlando Moulin Rouge!
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (2/20-3/03)
Les Miserables in Orlando Les Miserables
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts (6/25-6/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You