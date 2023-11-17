OPHELIA Comes to Fringe ArtSpace in December

With book and lyrics by Orlando performer Jeremiah Gibbons, Fringe ArtSpace presents Ophelia, which follows the title character as she struggles with the expectations of the men in her life and the pressures of different aspects of femininity. Audiences will relate to Ophelia's challenges, and the production hopes to spark discussions about the unique pressures placed on women by society. Ophelia features the Phoenix Tears Productions signature flavor with an immersive and interactive pre-show. Audiences who arrive early will have the opportunity to meet the flowers from Ophelia's garden, who are delighted to give their advice on who audience members should be. Select nights will also include an opportunity to help a new flower blossom as part of Orlando Fringe's Fab Fringe Friday Fundraisers.

WHEN: Select dates Friday, December 1 – Monday, December 18, 2023

WHERE: Fringe ArtSpace, 54 West Church Street, Suite 201, Orlando, FL 32801

HOW: To purchase tickets, visit www.fringeartspace.org. [Ophelia will conclude with a special Ophelia F*ck Off Show on Monday, December 18. This unique 18+ performance is an opportunity for the cast and crew to embrace all of the silly ideas they have had throughout the production. Audiences can expect a longer show with performers in the wrong roles, improvised line additions, dramatic lighting choices, inappropriate jokes and even a drinking game. This performance is designed for audiences who have already seen Ophelia and want to return to laugh and celebrate with the cast.]

WHO: The Orlando Fringe produces The Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival, the longest running Fringe in the United States. It is a member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF), United States Association of Fringe Festivals (USAFF) and the World Fringe Association and follows the CAFF mandate to remain 100% unjuried, 100% uncensored, 100% accessible for artists and audiences alike, with 100% of ticket sales given back to the artists. Fringe ArtSpace creates and fosters a year-round inclusive and collaborative environment that promotes participation and openly recruits diverse stories and performances. It provides opportunities for underrepresented artists and communities through inclusive shows, art and experiences and by facilitating opportunities for coaching, mentorship and scholarships and offering guidance that might help artists and companies on their artistic journey. Orlando Fringe is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization and receives generous funding from the Downtown Development Board, Orange County Government through the Arts & Cultural Affairs Program, United Arts of Central Florida, City of Orlando and the State of Florida through the Division of Arts and Culture.

For general information, updates and what's to come at Fringe ArtSpace, visit Click Here. For more information on Club Fringe and how to become a member, email development@orlandofringe.org. For artists or volunteers interested in getting involved with Fringe ArtSpace, email booking@orlandofringe.org and volunteer@orlandofringe.org.