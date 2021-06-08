Nik Walker, Sasha Hutchings & More From HAMILTON to Perform at Give Kids The World's Black & White Charity Gala

Cast members from the Broadway production of Hamilton and other shows will perform during Give Kids The World Village's annual Black & White Gala, scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021. For the first time ever, the event will take place under the stars at GKTW Village - enabling guests to experience the charm and enchantment of the 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort, which provides critically ill children and their families with magical weeklong wish vacations at no cost.

Nik Walker (Hamilton, Ain't Too Proud, Motown the Musical), Joseph Morales (Hamilton, In The Heights), Jen Sese (Hamilton, Hair, Mamma Mia!), Roberto Sinha (Hamilton, Kinky Boots) and Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton, Oklahoma!, My Fair Lady) will headline an elegant evening of breathtaking décor, exquisite dining and dazzling entertainment. More than 1,500 guests are expected to attend the charity's signature fundraiser, with proceeds earmarked to create unforgettable experiences for wish families.

"Gala is an opportunity for us to pause and say thank you to so many friends, supporters and partners who make it possible for us to continue our 35-year legacy of creating the happiness that inspires hope for wish families," said Give Kids The World President & CEO Pamela Landwirth. "We look forward to celebrating heartwarming milestones and bittersweet moments while giving guests the chance to immerse themselves in the fun and excitement of the Village."

Walker, a longtime supporter of the Village and host of the Broadway Podcast Network's Little Justice podcast, said, "It's a privilege to support an organization that delivers so much joy to wish families. I can't think of a better place to bring the magic of Broadway, spend an evening with friends, and celebrate the power of hope."

In addition to the Broadway performances, guests will be entertained by a variety of musical and theatrical performers positioned throughout the venue. Guests can also bid on auction items, savor gourmet food, dance under the stars, and participate in interactive games and activities as they explore the Village's storybook attractions.

Also for the first time ever, guests who purchase premium Gala packages can enjoy a one-night stay in one of the Village's 166 wish family villas, offering an exclusive opportunity to experience the childlike wonder of GKTW first-hand. Guests can wake up next to a snoring tree; ride the Enchanted Carousel; swim next to a pirate ship; and enjoy unlimited ice cream in Henri's Starlite Scoops. In addition, Premium Plus table experiences are available, offering guests a themed plated dinner experience inside the Castle of Miracles, Henri's Starlite Scoops, Marc's DinoPutt and other iconic Village venues.

Rated Four Stars by Charity Navigator for the 15th year in a row, GKTW has welcomed more than 176,000 critically ill children and their families from all 50 states and 76 countries since 1986.

Give Kids The World Village is located at 210 S. Bass Road in Kissimmee, FL, 34746. For Gala reservations and more information, visit www.gktw.org/gala.