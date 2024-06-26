More Than 250 Guests Invited to LES MISERABLES Community Giveback at The Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts has announced more than 250 veterans, teachers and seniors will attend Broadway's Les Misérables on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Through community support provided by Steve and Ingrid Clapp, Experience Kissimmee, Kaufman & Lynd, Massey Services, Inc., Sysco, VyStar Credit Union and Waste Pro – special guests will spend time at the arts center with a preshow experience in the PNC suite for the matinee showing of Broadway's Les Misérables, closing with an evening gathering on the Kessler Tier/Rooftop ahead of the evening performance.

“Delivering Arts for Every Life is engrained in our community giveback initiative. We are honored to welcome guests from across three regions at the arts center,” says Kathy Ramsberger, president & CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center.

Les Misérables is the final show in the 23-24 Broadway season at the Dr. Phillips Center and tells an enthralling story of broken dreams, love, passion, sacrifice and redemption. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theater history.

Special thank you to the beneficiary support for both performances: City of Orlando Mayor's Veterans Advisory Council, Orange County Mayor's Veterans Advisory Council, Heart of Florida United Way's Mission United, Gary Sinise Foundation & Florida Chapter, Grace Medical Home and teachers from Orange County Public Schools, Osceola County Public Schools and Seminole County Public Schools.

For more information visit drphillipscenter.org.

Comments