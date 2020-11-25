Members of Walt Disney World's Grand Floridian Society to Reunite as the Jolly Creek Society Orchestra

Members of Walt Disney World's former Grand Floridian Society will reunite as part of the Jolly Creek Society Orchestra, The Orlando Sentinel reports.

The ensemble's members will come together at the Jolly Creek Holiday Festival and Marketplace, a new seasonal attraction in Kissimmee. The group will play multiple sets every evening through January 2.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Grand Floridian Society Orchestra had its last performance at Disney World on Oct. 3.

The Orchestra is known for performing ragtime, Dixie, traditional jazz and popular Disney tunes at Walt Disney World's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

Other events at the Jolly Creek Holiday Festival and Marketplace will include a cappella singing group The Mistletones, as well as and the Vocalitas, a retro-flavored girl group. Santa will be available for pictures, and there will also be a light display, Christmas tree and snowfall. Food, beverages and marketplace items will also be available to purchase.

For more information, visit Jolly-Creek.com.

Read more on The Orlando Sentinel.

Shows View More Orlando Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You