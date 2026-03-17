Central Florida Dreamplex Gala Raises More Than $80,000 For Community Programs

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Central Florida Dreamplex has announced that its 11th Annual Dreamplex Gala, themed “Lights, Dream, Action,” raised $80,848 to support its programs for children and adults with special needs and disabilities. The event was held on February 28, 2026 at the Ocoee Lakeshore Center.

The gala supports Dreamplex’s vocational, educational, adaptive sports, therapeutic, and recreational programs. The event was presented by the Harper Family Charitable Foundation, with additional support from sponsors including Dr. Kevin and Jill Cox, Dahl Family Law Group, GatorSktch Architects & Planners, Ernie Morris, Fravel Brewer Orthodontics, Mike the Mechanic, Clermont Family Dentistry, Highland Engineering, and MG Docks.

Table sponsors included Dr. Jerry Kartzinel, Real Life Church, Ce Ce and Dutch Owens, and Becker Funeral Home. In-kind support was provided by Tito’s, Kendra Scott, AmFund, Mobile Bartending Services, Fox Trout Security Services, and Cary Carbonaro.

“The generosity and support from our community allow us to continue creating opportunities for children and adults of all ages,” said CEO Cameron Gomes.

Central Florida Dreamplex provides programs designed to support individuals with disabilities through education, recreation, and workforce development.