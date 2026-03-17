THE WILL TO BURN To Premiere At Timucua Arts Foundation In April

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Ghost Light Productions, LLC has announced THE WILL TO BURN, a new play by Brianna Hicks, which will premiere on April 11, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at the Timucua Arts Foundation.

Directed by Madeleine Carstens, the production follows three young artists—an actress, a painter, and a photographer—as they leave their small town for the city in pursuit of their careers. The roles are played by Brianna Hicks, Brienna Pangborn, and Grace Victoria Grimes.

Originally written as a screenplay, the work has been adapted for the stage with an emphasis on immersive staging and audience perspective. The production will invert the traditional use of the Timucua venue, placing the audience onstage while the performance unfolds across the venue’s three-tiered balconies and central spiral staircase.

“The first time I read the script, it was like seeing a part of myself on the pages, and I knew we had a story worth telling,” said Carstens. “But beyond the craft, it was the concept that touched my heart, that conscious choice to pursue something that seems impossible, and to believe in it so strongly that it brings people together.”

The play explores themes of ambition, rejection, and collaboration, as the central trio navigates personal and professional challenges that test both their individual paths and their shared relationships.

Tickets are now available, with additional information at the Timucua Arts Foundation website.