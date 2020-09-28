Grand Floridian Society Orchestra Announces Final Performance at Disney World

The orchestra will play one last time on October 3.

The Grand Floridian Society Orchestra has announced that it will have its last performance at Disney World on Oct. 3.

"It's hard to find the words but, sadly, our days at the Grand Floridian are over," the group wrote in a post on its Facebook page.

Since early August, the group has performed as the Disney Society Orchestra at Disney's Hollywood Studios in the theater for "Beauty and the Beast - Live on Stage."

"Two weeks ago we got notice that the theater is going dark and our last day of work will be Saturday, Oct 3, 2020," the post read. "As we all know, these are very uncertain times and can't say what will happen from one day to the next."

"We are so thankful for the opportunity to play in a beautiful setting for the hotel guests and friends we have met and made over the years. We'll never forget you and how wonderful you've made us feel."

Read the full post here.

