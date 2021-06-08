Lindsey Buckingham Returns To The King Center

Today, Lindsey Buckingham has announced his forthcoming self-titled LP due out September 17, 2021 on Reprise, alongside the first single, "I Don't Mind." Lindsey Buckingham is his first solo release since 2011's Seeds We Sow and follows his departure from Fleetwood Mac.

As with the seven studio and three live albums he has released as a solo artist beginning with 1981's Law and Order, the new project showcases Buckingham's instinct for melody and his singular fingerpicking guitar style, reaffirming his status as one of the most inventive and electrifying musicians of his generation. Written, produced and recorded by Buckingham at his home studio in Los Angeles, CA, the album will be released via vinyl, CD and on all digital and streaming services. A limited edition blue vinyl version is also available for pre-order via www.lindseybuckingham.com.

Says Buckingham of the meaning of the single, "'I Don't Mind,' like many of the songs on my new album, is about the challenges couples face in long-term relationships." He continues, "Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others' flaws and a willingness to continually work on issues; it is the essence of a good long term relationship. This song celebrates that spirit and discipline."

The new album is a welcome display of Buckingham's instantly recognizable guitar work and vocal layering, particularly on songs such as "Power Down," "Scream" and "Swan Song." Elsewhere, Buckingham pays homage to '60s folk group the Pozo-Seco Singers' hit single "Time," a song he's admired since he was a teenager and has long intended to cover. "I wanted to make a pop album, but I also wanted to make stops along the way with songs that resemble art more than pop," he says. "As you age, hopefully you keep getting a little more grounded in the craft of what you're doing. For me, getting older has probably helped to reinforce the innocence and the idealism that hopefully was always there."

Buckingham will be returning to the stage with a 30-city 2021 U.S. tour, marking his first in-person shows following a life-saving open-heart surgery in 2019. He'll kick off the extensive run of shows at Milwaukee's Pabst Theatre on September 1st, with stops at The Town Hall in NYC, The Theatre at Ace Hotel in LA and more. Tickets go on sale June 11th at 10:00AM local time. Visit www.lindseybuckingham.com for more info.

Over the last four decades, Buckingham has developed a radical sense of experimentation and an unrivaled savvy as a producer. He first honed these skills as a singer, guitarist, songwriter, producer and the musical visionary of Fleetwood Mac, for which he wrote and produced several Top Ten hits, including "Go Your Own Way," "Tusk" and "Big Love." Under Buckingham's direction, Fleetwood Mac became one of the best-selling and most beloved rock groups of all time. As a solo artist, Buckingham often plays nearly every instrument himself; his complex arrangements and inventive production choices make his solo work thrilling to experience. Earlier this year, he appeared on "Caution," the newest single from the Killers. He remains a highly sought-after collaborator, a maverick and a visionary.