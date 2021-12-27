Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards; Athens Theatre AIN'T MISBEHAIVN' Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Orlando Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Orlando:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Shalyn Barker - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 13%

Allison Maxwell - MAMMA MIA - Athens Theatre 13%

Indigo Liegh - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 10%

Shana Burns - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Central Florida Community Arts 8%

Adonus Mabry - HEAD OVER HEELS - Encore! Performing Arts 7%

James Tuuao - ELTON JOHN & TIM RICE'S AIDA - Osceola Arts 6%

Joey Green - ROCK OF AGES - The Henegar Center 6%

Joshian Morlaes - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Athens Theatre 6%

Lyndsay Michalek - NEWSIES - The Henegar Center 5%

Myles Thoroughgood - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Osceola Arts 4%

Sean Hancock - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Henegar Center 4%

Joyce Lemos - PIPPIN - Osceola Arts 4%

Michelle Alagna - AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 3%

Brance Cornelius - NUNSENSE: AMEN - Theater West End 3%

Luke Atkison - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Titusville Playhouse 2%

Michelle Alagna - ONCE - Theater West End 2%

Jordyn Linkous - BIG FISH - Titusville Playhouse 1%

Luke Atkison - THE WILD PARTY - Titusville Playhouse 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

A.J. Garcia - HEAD OVER HEELS - Encore! Performing Arts 15%

Robert DiGiovanni - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 10%

Indigo Leigh - DISENCHANTED - Theatre West End 8%

Denise Warner - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Orlando Shakes 7%

Tamara Marke-Lares - MAMMA MIA - Athens Theatre 7%

Tamara Marke-Lares - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Athens Theatre 7%

Indigo Leigh - ELTON JOHN & TIM RICE'S AIDA - Osceola Arts 7%

Marcy Szymanski - ROCK OF AGES - The Henegar Center 5%

Annie Trombo - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 5%

Annie Trombo - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 5%

Jordyn Linkous - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 4%

Matthew Carl-Allen - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Osceola Arts 4%

Gabriel Garcia - LES LIAISONS DANGEREUSES - 2021 3%

Matthew Carl-Allen - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Osceola Arts 3%

Indigo Leigh - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Timucua Arts Foundation 2%

Indigo Leigh - ONCE - Theater West End 2%

Monica Titus - ADA AND THE ENGINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Matthew Carl-Allen - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Osceola Arts 1%

Monica Titus - SPIKE HEELS - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 1%

Derek Critzer - AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 1%

Indigo Leigh - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Theater West End 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Nicholas Wainwright - FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre 18%

Frank Ramirez - MAMMA MIA - Athens Theatre 11%

Tyler Scott - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 7%

Nathaniel Niemi - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 6%

Desiree Montes - ELTON JOHN & TIM RICE'S AIDA - Osceola Arts 5%

Shana Burns - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Central Florida Community Arts 5%

Derek Critzer - ONCE - Theater West End 4%

Joseph Walsh - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Garden Theatre 4%

Joshian Morlaes - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Athens Theatre 4%

Dane Becker - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Central Florida Community Arts 4%

Michael Rodgers - HEAD OVER HEELS - Encore! Performing Arts 3%

Tara Kromer - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Osceola Arts 3%

Derek Critzer - AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 2%

Desiree montez - AIDA - Osceola arts 2%

Dominic Del Brocco - GODSPELL - The Henegar Center 2%

Kari Ringer - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Osceola Arts 2%

Niko Stamos - THE WILD PARTY - Titusville plahouse 2%

Steven J. Heron - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Titusville Playhouse 2%

J. Marie Bailey - PIPPIN - Osceola Arts 2%

Dominic Del Brocco - ROCK OF AGES - The Henegar Center 2%

Steven J. Heron - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 2%

dominic del brocco - NEWSIES - Henegar center 1%

Laura Peete - WEST SIDE STORY - Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts 1%

Dominic Del Brocco - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Henegar Center 1%

Hillary Brook - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Theatre South Playhouse 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Frank Ramirez - CLUE - Athens Theatre 22%

Roberta Emerson - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 12%

Alex Moore - THE ODD COUPLE - Osceola Arts 12%

Brance Cornelius - GHOSTLIGHT - Theater West End 6%

Katie Dumoulin - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Osceola Arts 6%

Kenny Howard - CLYBOURNE PARK - The Ensemble Company 6%

James Honey - CROSS COUNTRY: A SELF-HELP CONCERT PERFORMANCE - Portals Theatre @ Orlando Fringe Festival 6%

Jeremy Seghers - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Timucua Arts Foundation 5%

Selena Ambush - WIT - The Ensemble Company 5%

Eric Desnoyers - ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE - Theater West End 5%

Nathaniel Niemi - ADA AND THE ENGINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 5%

Michael Wanzie - IT ALL STARTED AT THE RADISSON INN - Wanzie Presents @ Orlando Fringe 4%

Celine Rosenthal - SPIKE HEELS - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 3%

Matthew MacDermid - TORCH SONG - The Ensemble Company 2%

Matthew MacDermid - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - 2021 2%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Joey Maxwell - VIRTUALLY YOURS - Athens Theatre 29%

Steven J. Heron/Niko Stamos - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 15%

Casey Treagle - MY DEAR DEBBIE - Orlando Fringe 14%

Hillary Brook - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse 10%

Hillary Brook - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 10%

Jim Helsinger - THE TRIAL OF EBENEZER SCROOGE - Orlando Shakes 10%

Nathaniel Niemi - ROUND TABLE: A SORT OF LARP - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 6%

Nathaniel Niemi - CANDIDA - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 6%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Allison Maxwell - VIRTUALLY YOURS - Athens Theatre 36%

Charlie Stevens - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre South Playhouse 21%

Niko Stamos - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 20%

Ryan Loeckel - ROUND TABLE: A SORT OF LARP - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 12%

Ryan Loeckel - CANDIDA - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 11%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tyler Omundsen - MAMMA MIA! - Athens Theatre 14%

Ethan Vail - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 9%

David Krupla - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 8%

Philip Lupo - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Orlando Shakes 8%

Tyler Omundsen - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Athens Theatre 7%

David Krupla - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 6%

Amanda Scheirer - CROSS COUNTRY: A SELF-HELP CONCERT PERFORMANCE - Portals Theatre @ Orlando Fringe Festival 5%

Bradley Cronenwett - ELTON JOHN & TIM RICE'S AIDA - Osceola Arts 5%

Chad Erickson - ROCK OF AGES - The Henegar Center 5%

Derek Critzer - AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 5%

Bradley Cronenwett - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Osceola Arts 3%

Chad Erickson - GODSPELL - The Henegar Center 3%

Chad Erickson - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Henegar Center 3%

Luke Atkison - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Titusville Playhouse 3%

Bradley Cronenwett - PIPPIN - Osceola Arts 3%

Derek Critzer - ONCE - Theater West End 3%

Philip Lupo - MIDSUMMER NIGHT DREAM - orlando shakespeare theater 3%

Darius Fletcher - WIT - The Ensemble Company 2%

Luke Atkison - THE WILD PARTY - Titusville Playhouse 2%

Jordan Laica - TORCH SONG - The Ensemble Company 2%

Bradley Cronenwett - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Osceola Arts 2%

Luke Atkison - GHOST, THE MUSICAL - Titusville Playhouse 1%

David Krupla - ELEGIES: A SONG CYCLE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 0%

Best Musical

AIN'T MISBEHAIVN' - Athens Theatre 19%

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 15%

ONCE: THE MUSICAL - Theater West End 13%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Osceola Arts 12%

ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 11%

ELTON JOHN & TIM RICE'S AIDA - Osceola Arts 10%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Encore! Performing Arts 7%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Titusville Playhouse 7%

BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 4%

ELEGIES: A SONG CYCLE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 1%

Best Performer In A Musical

A/C Jenkins - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Orlando Shakes 12%

Ginger Minj - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 8%

Lauren Echausse - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 6%

Nicholas Wainwright - A GENTLEMAN - Osceola Arts 6%

Adonus Mabry - AIN'T MISBEHAVIN - Athens Theatre 5%

Phae Elfont - FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre` 4%

Chelsea Conard - MAMMA MIA! - Athens Theatre 3%

Virginia Roebuck - ELTON JOHN & TIM RICE'S AIDA - Osceola Arts 3%

Hannah Arielle - MAMMA MIA! - Athens Theatre 3%

Shonda Thurman - HELLO DOLLY - Garden 3%

Robyn Kelly - TITLE OF SHOW - Florida Theatrical Association 3%

Laurel Hatfield - DISENCHANTED - Theater West End 2%

Valerie Torres-Rosario - ONCE - Theater West End 2%

Anthony Fryman - FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre 2%

Whitney Morse - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Annalise Banks - CHICAGO - Athens Theatre 2%

Annabel mizrahi - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Garden theatre 2%

Henson Milam - FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre 2%

Torrie Dalessandro - NEWSIES - The Henegar center 2%

Yan Diaz - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - The Henegar Center 2%

Virginia Roebuck - THE BODYGUARD - Garden theatre 2%

Briana Moten - PIPPIN - Osceola Arts 2%

Jhalon Thomas - INTO THE WOODS - Little Radical Theatrics 2%

Loren Stone (Jesus) - GODSPELL - The Henegar Center 1%

Laurel Hatfield - HEAD OVER HEELS - Encore! Performing Arts 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Alan Ware - CLUE - Athens Theatre 13%

Jacqueline Torgas - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Osceola Arts 8%

Jade Jones - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 7%

Kelly Wells - LOOPED - Garden Theatre 6%

Chelsea Street - CLUE - Athens Theatre 5%

Ashley Marie Lewis - ALWAYS: PATSY CLINE - Theater West End 4%

Ashleigh Ann Gardner - ADA AND THE ENGINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 4%

Zach Lane - IT ALL STARTED AT THE RADISSON INN - Wanzie Presents @ Orlando Fringe 4%

Coletyn Hentz - CLYBOURNE PARK - Ensemble Company 4%

Pricilla Torres - SPIKE HEELS - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 4%

Yolnada Gonzalez - CLUE - Athens Theatre 4%

Justin Mousseau - THE ODD COUPLE - Osceola Arts 3%

Angel Marin - CROSS COUNTRY: A SELF-HELP CONCERT PERFORMANCE - Portals Theatre @ Orlando Fringe Festival 3%

Dustin Cunningham - GHOSTLIGHT - Theater West End 3%

Max Kelly - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Timucua Arts Foundation 3%

Meghan Mitchell - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Osceola Arts 3%

Bobbie Bell - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Timucua Arts Foundation 3%

Melissa Minyard - END OF THE RAINBOW - Theater West End 3%

Matthew Zenon - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 2%

Jeanine Henry - WIT - The Ensemble Company 2%

Robin Neill-Kitaif - CLUE - Athens Theatre 2%

Brent Jordan - SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - The Ensemble Company 2%

David Atwood - LOOPED - Garden Theatre 2%

Matthew MacDermid - CLYBOURNE PARK - The Ensemble Company 2%

TJ Washburn - CROSS COUNTRY: A SELF-HELP CONCERT PERFORMANCE - Portals Theatre @ Orlando Fringe Festival 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Nate Elliott - VIRTUALLY YOURS: A NIGHT WITH THE ATHENS THEATRE - Athens Theatre 36%

Olga Intrago - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 24%

Jordyn Linkous - THE WILD PARTY - Titusville Playhouse 22%

Aidan Wamsley - SPRING AWAKENING - theatre South Playhouse 18%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Kari Ringer - MY DEAR DEBBIE - Orlando Fringe 22%

Maddie Lane - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse 20%

Whitney Morse - CANDIDA - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 18%

Melanie Whipple - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse 15%

Paul Padilla - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse 13%

James Blaisdell - ROUND TABLE: A SORT OF LARP - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 12%

Best Play

GHOSTLIGHT - Theater West End 18%

PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 16%

F**KING MEN - Unseen Images Theatre 14%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Jeremy Seghers Presents 10%

CROSS COUNTRY: A SELF-HELP CONCERT PERFORMANCE - Portals Theatre @ Orlando Fringe Festival 7%

IT ALL STARTED AT THE RADISSON INN - Wanzie Presents @ Orlando Fringe 7%

WIT - The Ensemble Company 6%

TORCH SONG - The Ensemble Company 6%

ADA AND THE ENGINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 5%

SPIKE HEELS - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 5%

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - 2021 5%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre 17%

AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' - Athens Theatre 15%

ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 9%

9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 9%

ELTON JOHN & TIM RICE'S AIDA - Osceola Arts 7%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Osceola Arts 7%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Encore! Performing Arts 6%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 5%

CROSS COUNTRY: A SELF-HELP CONCERT PERFORMANCE - Portals Theatre @ Orlando Fringe Festival 4%

BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 3%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE MURDER - Osceola Arts 3%

CLYBOURNE PARK - Ensemble Company 3%

THE WHO'S TOMMY - Titusville Playhouse 3%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Timucua Arts Foundation 3%

IT ALL STARTED AT THE RADISSON INN - Wanzie Presents @ Orlando Fringe 2%

WIT - The Ensemble Company 2%

PERFECT ARRANGEMENT - The Ensemble Company 1%

CONTROL - Dance Theatre of Orlando 0%

SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION - The Ensemble Company 0%

ILLUSION BY DANCE THEATRE OF ORLANDO - ME Theatre 0%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cliff Price - FUN HOME - Theater West End 12%

Jamie DeHay - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 9%

Bert Scott - LITTLE SHOP - orlando shakepseare 9%

Tori Oakes - MAMMA MIA - Athens Theatre 7%

Michael Brewer - CLUE - Athens Theatre 6%

Kenneth Constant - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 5%

Tori Oakes - AIN'T MISBBEHAVIN' - Athens Theatre 5%

Waylon Lemasters - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Osceola Arts 4%

Kenneth Constant - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 4%

Tramaine Berryhill - ELTON JOHN & TIM RICE'S AIDA - Osceola Arts 3%

Bonnie Sprung - CLYBOURNE PARK - The Ensemble Company 3%

Cliff Price - ROCK OF AGES - The Henegar Center 3%

Robert F Wolin - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Osceola Arts 3%

Kenneth Constant - ADA AND THE ENGINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 3%

Cliff Price - THE WILD PARTY - Titusville Playhouse 3%

Luke Atkison - THE WHO'S TOMMY - Titusville Playhouse 3%

Cliff Price - NEWSIES - The Henegar Center 2%

Cliff Price - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Henegar Center 2%

Derek Critzer - ONCE - Theater West End 2%

Derek Critzer - AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 2%

Cliff Price - ELF THE MUSICAL - The Henegar Center 2%

Jeremy Seghers - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Timucua Arts Foundation 2%

Waylon Lemasters - MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET - Osceola Arts 2%

Bonnie Sprung - TORCH SONG - The Ensemble Company 1%

Luke Atkison - BIG FISH - Titusville Playhouse 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nicole Colangelo - CLUE - Athens Theatre 22%

Spencer Crosswell - BKLYN - Titusville Playhouse 11%

Nick Erickson - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 10%

Rob Leathley-Andrew - ONCE - Theater West End 10%

Jeremy Seghers - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Timucua Arts Foundation 9%

Spencer Crosswell - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Titusville Playhouse 9%

Dan Drnach - CROSS COUNTRY: A SELF-HELP CONCERT PERFORMANCE - Portals Theatre @ Orlando Fringe Festival 8%

Rob Leathley-Andrew - AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 7%

Nick Erickson - ADA AND THE ENGINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 7%

Selena Ambush & Matthew MacDermid - WIT - The Ensemble Company 6%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

VIRTUALLY YOURS: A NIGHT WITH THE ATHENS THEATRE - Athens Theatre 69%

DON'T TELL NONNIE: STREAMING EDITION - The Sharon L. Morse PAC 31%

Best Streaming Play

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse 68%

ROUND TABLE: A SORT OF LARP - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 32%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Maura Sitzmann - FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre 14%

Caitlin Van Driessche - CHICAGO - Athens Theatre 9%

Cesar De La Rosa - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 7%

Holly Fuller - MAMMA MIA! - Atehns Theatre 7%

Dexter Eldemire - ELTON JOHN & TIM RICE'S AIDA - Osceola Arts 6%

Janice Deveaux - ELTON JOHN & TIM RICE'S AIDA - Osceola Arts 5%

Marquise Hillman (Asaka) - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Henegar Center 4%

Jason Bowen - 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 4%

Kristie Geng - PIPPIN - Osceola Arts 4%

Marissa Volpe - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 4%

Lindsay Nicole Steinberg - FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre 4%

Torie D'Alessandro (Katherine Plumber) - NEWSIES - The Henegar Center 4%

Eric Desnoyers - NUNSENSE: AMEN - Theater West End 3%

Sarah Anne Mae - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Osceola Arts 3%

Dayja Le'Chelle - RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Central Florida Community Arts 3%

Jared Thomas Russell - ARDEN - In The Wings Productions 3%

Samantha Grace Sostak - ARDEN - 2021 2%

Zachary Mitchell - MAMMA MIA - Athens Theatre 2%

Christie Young - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Osceola Arts 2%

Paul Calvo - FUN HOME - Citrus Music at the ME Theatre 2%

Eric Barnum (Judas) - GODSPELL - The Henegar Center 2%

Phillip Edwards - AMERICAN IDIOT - Theater West End 2%

Phillip Edwards - ONCE - Theater West End 2%

Jon Patrick Penick - ONCE: THE MUSICAL - Theater West End 1%

Jeanne Edouard (Mama Euralie) - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - The Henegar Center 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

TroyElan Richardson - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 17%

Alex Moore - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Osceola Arts 15%

Will Phillips - CLUE - Athens Theatre 9%

Robert Baldwin - CLUE - Athens Theatre04 9%

Coletyn Hentz - F**KING MEN - Unseen Images 8%

Elijah Gragg - THE ODD COUPLE - Osceola Arts 7%

Sara Humber - CLUE - Athens Theatre 7%

Sarah French - WIT - The Ensemble Company 6%

Dina Najjar - IT ALL STARTED AT THE RADISSON INN - Wanzie Presents @ Orlando Fringe 6%

Esdras Toussaint - PIPELINE - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 4%

Houston Smith - CLUE - Athens Theatre 4%

Megan Kueter - CLYBOURNE PARK - The Ensemble Company 4%

Ryan Christopherson - WIT - The Ensemble Company 2%

Russell R. Trahan - CLUE - Athens Theatre 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Forrest Stringfellow - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse 42%

Leslie Munson - ROUND TABLE: A SORT OF LARP - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 23%

Bobbie Bell - CANDIDA - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 23%

Andrew Meidenbauer - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Theatre South Playhouse 11%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

URINETOWN - The Studio Theatre Tierra del Sol 20%

RAGTIME: THE MUSICAL - Central Florida Community Arts 18%

WE WILL ROCK YOU - Osceola Arts 15%

THE FANTASTIKS - Orlando Shakes 12%

PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT - Theatre South Playhouse 10%

FOREVER PLAID: PLAID TIDINGS - Osceola Arts 10%

BERGERAC - In The Wings Productions 9%

FROZEN JR - Little Radical Theatrics 6%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF - Rollins College 47%

JOHN LOGAN'S RED - Osceola Arts 27%

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER - 2021 25%