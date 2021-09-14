Kravis Center Initiates New Health and Safety Protocols

In an effort to minimize the risk of COVID-19 to its visitors, the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts is instituting new health and safety protocols starting on October 1, 2021, to govern all performances.

"Our upcoming season will be extraordinary," said Jeffrey Stoops, Kravis Center Board Chairman," and we look forward to welcoming our audiences back to experience live theater. And with that, the health and safety of our audiences, artists, staff and volunteers at the Kravis Center is our primary concern. Like many other venues around the country and throughout the state, we have implemented new protocols as part of our commitment to the safe enjoyment of our performances and our venue."

Here is what patrons and guests can expect beginning October 1:

All guests aged 2 and over are required to wear suitable face coverings consistent with CDC guidelines (completely covering nose, mouth and under the chin) while on property except when actively eating or drinking in designated areas.

All guests aged 5 and over are required to present documentation (printed or digital) to event staff before entering the theater of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result conducted within 72 hours prior to the performance, or a negative COVID-19 Antigen test result conducted within 24 hours prior to the scheduled performance start time. As an alternative, fully vaccinated guests have the option of voluntarily presenting documentation (printed or digital) to event staff showing full vaccination status. Full vaccination is defined as the completion of final dose at least 14 days prior to the performance date.

Matching photo identification is required for everyone 18 years and older.

Any special conditions or policy changes for upcoming events including face coverings, COVID-19 test requirements or proof of vaccinations, will be sent directly to ticket holders and updated regularly on the Kravis Center website, Kravis.org.

The Kravis Center is requiring that all staff and volunteers are vaccinated and is implementing specific health and safety compliance standards for all artists and crew. "We are united with other major performing arts centers in the state and across the country to ensure that we create a safe environment for our artists, staff, volunteers, guests and audiences," said Georgiana Young, Senior Director of Programming for the Kravis Center. "In speaking with artists and producers, they are thrilled with the new health and safety protocols. It is our intention to continue to review these policies and adapt as we navigate ways to open safely with everyone's health in mind."

The Kravis Center continues with new cleaning and sanitizing processes including:

Enhanced cleaning and sanitizing throughout the Center, including all high-touch, high traffic areas.

Frequent cleaning and disinfecting, before and after performances, and during intermission.

Hand-sanitizing stations throughout the Center.

New ION & UV-C technology in all public space air handlers to reduce airborne pathogens.

Touchless technology for scanning tickets and printing same day show tickets.

The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. The Center's mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and International Artists and companies of the highest quality, by offering comprehensive arts education programs - serving nearly 3 million students since its inception; by providing a Palm Beach County home for local and regional arts organizations to showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County.

For information on current health and safety protocols and a full FAQ, please visit kravis.org/healthsafety. For general information about the Kravis Center, please visit kravis.org.