Kids Fringe Promotes Play At Summer Campy-Camps

Orlando Fringe, producers of the nation's longest-running, independent Fringe theatre festival, recently announced details for this year's Kids Fringe Campy-Camps. Two sessions of the summer camp are being offered at the Fringe large and open rehearsal space inside the Lowndes Shakespeare Center in Loch Haven Park.

The first camp, aimed at rising kindergarten through second graders, will take place June 14-18. The session will include activities based around the theme "All Things Animals." The second camp is geared toward rising second through third graders and will take place August 2-6, and will be themed around "Magical Creatures and Far Away Places." Both sessions will feature popular camp activities including storytelling, dance parties, nature walks, theatrical movement, and play.

"I really believe in the power and importance of play, and keep that in mind when creating camp curriculum," said Orlando Fringe Education Coordinator Genevieve Bernard. "Kids Fringe Campy-Camps invite kids to dig into theatre, dance, art and nature, all with a through line of play."

Because the pandemic is still at large, the in-person campers will be required to wear masks and follow strict social-distancing protocols. Orlando Fringe has prepared a hybrid of indoor and outdoor activities for campers.

"We will follow COVID protocols for campers and teaching artists and will have plenty of hand sanitizer and hand washing scheduled into our day," stated Genevieve Bernard. "Each camper will also have their own art supplies for craft activities which will eliminate the sharing of materials."

Tuition is $225 per child per session and aftercare is available. Enrollment in the camps is limited and is available now at orlandofringe.org/camp/.