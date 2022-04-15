Johnathan Lee Iverson Premieres New Solo Cabaret In Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series, May 18 and 19

Johnathan Lee Iverson brings his commanding presence and noteworthy professional vocals to his new solo cabaret - The Last Ringmaster: A Musical Journey from Choirboy to the Big Top - in The Winter Park Playhouse Spotlight Cabaret Series, May 18 and 19, 2022. Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will accompany on piano.

Fresh off of The Winter Park Playhouse Critic's Choice production run of Trav'lin: A 1930's Harlem Musical Romance, Johnathan Lee Iverson will grace the Playhouse Cabaret stage in May as he presents a remarkable evening of song and storytelling. From his youthful days with The Boys Choir of Harlem through to his notable historic tenure as Ringmaster of the original Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus, Johnathan will delight the audience with a wide selection of music from Opera (Turandot, Fedora) to standards (Duke Ellington) to Broadway (Jekyll and Hyde, Man of La Mancha, Sideshow) and more!

Mr. Iverson has had a storied career in entertainment. For this special evening, he will invite one and all to travel with him through a musical odyssey of a boy with a dream, who lives a life bigger than he could have ever imagined. Johnathan will not only weave a riveting tale of his journey, but also perform a wide range of vocal selections that will showcase his performing excellence.

Locally, Johnathan has graced The Playhouse stage in both Crazy For Gershwin and Trav'lin and was voted Broadway World's best actor for his portrayal of Reverend Moore in A Tennessee Walk (Garden Theatre). He has also been a featured performer with Opera Orlando. Johnathan serves as Board Chair for Omnium Circus. He has been named one of Barbara Walters 10 Most Fascinating People and is most proud of being a question on the game show JEOPARDY!

"We are so thrilled that Johnathan has chosen to debut his new solo cabaret at The Playhouse! His outstanding talent along with his fascinating life stories and charm guarantee an extraordinary evening" confirms Heather Alexander, Playhouse Executive Director.

Tickets are $20 plus a one drink minimum. Cabarets are currently being performed on the theatre Mainstage and masks are required throughout the duration of the performance. Assigned seating is limited and performances sell out quickly, so advance reservations are strongly recommended.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the cabaret begins at 7:30 p.m. Call The Winter Park Playhouse box office 407-645-0145 to reserve tickets or go online at www.winterparkplayhouse.org.