Harry Connick, Jr. Announced At King Center

Article Pixel Jan. 14, 2020  

While Harry Connick, Jr. is the virtual definition of a multi-talented star, with notable triumphs as a television personality and an actor, the foundation of his art remains his music.

After 30 million albums sold worldwide and a music, film, television and Broadway career spanning three decades, Harry Connick, Jr. returns with a sensational new record, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter. Join Harry for an intimate performance of songs from True Love as well as classics from his remarkable career.

Tickets may be purchased by visiting kingcenter.com or by calling the King Center Ticket Office at 321.242.2219.



