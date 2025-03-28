GHOSTS OF GLENCOLUMBKILLE is Coming to Playwrights' Round Table

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Playwrights' Round Table will present "Ghosts of Glencolumbkille": an original play by Robert Wiebezahl at Imagine Performing Arts Center in the Oviedo Mall from April 11-20.

Reuniting in the secluded paradise of rural Glencolumbkille thirty years after graduating, five university friends share the years that changed them, the relationships that defined them, and the burning secrets that may destroy them.

The production, helmed by director Mike Carr, stars Sarah-Lee Dobbs, Marcie Schwalm, Scott Browning, John Hardy, and Brendon Rogers. The theatrical awards connected to these actors would stretch across any stage in Orlando.

Comments