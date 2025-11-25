THE PAPER BEAR Makes Florida Theatrical Debut at the Florida Chautauqua Theater

🎭 NEW! Tallahassee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Tallahassee & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Paper Bear, a feature-length film and conservation initiative by The Paper Bear nonprofit, has unveiled its official trailer alongside the announcement of its first Florida theatrical screenings, beginning this December.

The film will debut December 4-6, 2025, at the historic Florida Chautauqua Theatre in DeFuniak Springs, followed by additional screenings at Green Light Cinema in St. Petersburg in mid-December. More theaters across Florida will be added in the coming weeks, with a multi-city run continuing into early 2026 ahead of the film's future streaming release.

"This trailer offers the first real glimpse of what we set out to do - to show the beauty and importance of this part of Florida, its black bears, and the power of nature to help us reconnect with ourselves and the world around us. The Paper Bear is both a love letter to Florida's wild heritage and a reminder of the deep connection we all share with nature," said Arix Zalace, Director of The Paper Bear.

Following its world premiere at the Florida Film Festival 2025 and its recognition as a finalist in the Trailblazer Category at Jackson Wild-widely considered the "Oscars of environmental filmmaking- The Paper Bear continues to capture the hearts of viewers and critics alike for its original storytelling and its ability to elevate the natural beauty of Florida's black bears and the wild landscapes they call home.

The Paper Bear combines live-action wilderness footage with 2D animation to explore Florida's ecosystems through the eyes of a father and son on a journey to find the Florida black bear. As they travel, stories shared around the campfire transform into animated sequences that offer a unique perspective on the region's biodiversity.

The film features rare, close-up footage of wild Florida black bears in their natural habitat, captured by Zalace, who spent over two and a half years documenting their behavior in the field. Informative and accessible for all ages, The Paper Bear encourages audiences to connect with nature and better understand the importance of conservation.