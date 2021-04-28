FIVE COURSE LOVE to be Presented Live at Winter Park Playhouse

The Winter Park Playhouse, Central Florida's professional musical theatre, will return to the stage with their third production in the theatre's 2021 Series of Professional Musicals. Five Course Love will run May 14 - June 13, 2021.

Live performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Thursday and Saturday matinee performances at 2:00 p.m. and select Wednesday, Friday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m.

The Playhouse continues to implement distanced seating and a mask requirement for all patrons, staff, performance cast and crew. This production will also be offered virtually for anyone wishing to enjoy the show from the comfort of home.

Five Course Love is a side-splitting, fast-paced Off-Broadway musical comedy that features 3 actors, playing 15 characters, in 5 different restaurants, all looking for love! A variety of scenes showcase diverse musical styles - Country and Western, Italian, German Cabaret, Mexican and 1950's American Doo-Wop.

The professional cast of comedic and vocal talent includes returning Playhouse actors Adam T. Biner (What A Glorious Feeling) and Dustin Cunningham (Some Enchanted Evening, A Grand Night for Singing) as well as newcomer Holli Trisler who is making her Winter Park Playhouse mainstage debut.

Playhouse Artistic Director Roy Alan will direct and choreograph and resident Playhouse Musical Director Christopher Leavy will music direct. The Playhouse band will feature Mr. Leavy on piano, Sam Forrest on percussion and Ned Wilkinson on multiple instruments.

Ticket prices are $45 evenings, $42 senior evenings, $36 matinees, $20 preview performances, $20 students and theatrical industry professionals. Group discount rates for 10 people or more are available. Student rush "$10@10" offers $10 tickets (for students 25 years and younger) 10 minutes prior to a performance when seats are available.

To purchase tickets to live performances, call the box office at 407-645-0145. For more information and to purchase tickets to a virtual performance visit www.winterparkplayhouse.org.