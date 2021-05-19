Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Eric Darius to Perform at Maxwell C. King Center for The Performing Arts

Eric Darius is building bridges, forging new paths, and ensuring that his heartfelt, organic, and honest approach to the music will stand the test of time.

May. 19, 2021  
Eric Darius to Perform at Maxwell C. King Center for The Performing Arts

Saxophonist, composer, producer, and vocalist Eric Darius likes to play by his own rules. Fearlessly pushing all musical boundaries, he is one of the most exciting musicians to enter the Contemporary Jazz scene in the last decade. His explosive arrival as a recording artist at the age of 17 caused a frenzy worldwide! Now, with six critically acclaimed albums under his belt, a Number One hit single, and Seven Top 10 radio hits on Nielsen's R&R/Billboard Contemporary Jazz Charts, international recording artist, Eric Darius' star continues to rise straight to the top.

Prophetically hailed Debut Artist of the Year by Smooth Jazz News in 2004, Eric has shared the stage with innumerable world renown, Grammy Award-winning artists, such as Prince, Jamie Foxx, Mary J. Blige, David Foster, Carlos Santana, Babyface, Wynton Marsalis & George Benson, just to name a few. His music innovatively crosses over all music boundaries from Jazz, R&B, Hip-Hop, to Pop, creating a very distinctive, fresh sound and approach that is uniquely his own.

With the release of Retro Forward, Eric Darius is building bridges, forging new paths, and ensuring that his heartfelt, organic, and honest approach to the music will stand the test of time. Whether he is being featured on FOX's hit TV show, The X Factor, or TNT's hit drama series, Mob City, Eric's presence is most definitely being felt in the entertainment world. He continues to be an artist that knows no boundaries and a force that is unequalled in today's musical landscape. Learn more about Eric Darius at www.ericdarius.com.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 28, 2021, at 10 AM EST and will be available at www.kingcenter.com, at the venue box office Monday , Wedbesday, & Friday 12PM - 6PM PT, or by calling the Box Office at 312-242-2219. For more information visit: kingcenter.com


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Aaron Lazar
Aaron Lazar
Samantha Massell
Samantha Massell
Tommy Kaiser
Tommy Kaiser

Related Articles View More Orlando Stories
BWW Review: Theater West Ends ONCE Interrupts the Familiar with Blasts of Joy Photo

BWW Review: Theater West End's ONCE Interrupts the Familiar with Blasts of Joy

BWW Review: Living Drama Theatre Proves a Show Still Shines Even WHILE THE LIGHTS WERE OUT Photo

BWW Review: Living Drama Theatre Proves a Show Still Shines Even WHILE THE LIGHTS WERE OUT

Vaccine Event Extended At Mad Cow Theatre Photo

Vaccine Event Extended At Mad Cow Theatre

MCT Announces Next Production HARVEY By Mary Chase Photo

MCT Announces Next Production HARVEY By Mary Chase


More Hot Stories For You

  • Crystal Gayle To Headline Theatre Re-Opening In Her Indiana Hometown
  • 31st Annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival to Take Place January 24-26