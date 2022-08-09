Dr. Phillips Center Opens Enrollment For Adult and Youth Education Fall Classes

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts announces open enrollment for fall classes. Semester-long classes at the arts center's AdventHealth School of the Arts are available for students of all ages and skill levels in a range of performing arts, including musical theater, comedy, acting, dance, vocal performance and more.

Dr. Phillips Center is also accepting applications for auditions to its annual youth production groups, including Quarter Notes, an ensemble of passionate performers ages 11-14 led by artistic director Tim Haines, and Four Counts, the equivalent for pre professional performers ages 15-22 led by artistic director Lauren Langa. Finalists for both programs will enjoy incredible access to professional training in discipline and technique in musical theater performance, acting and dance-as well as performance opportunities for up to nine months from September 2022 to June 2023.

Enrollment for the majority of classes closes on Monday, September 5. Visit DrPhillipsCenter.org for more information.

Education classes available this fall at Dr. Phillips Center:

Musical Theater: Fundamental Technique

Ages: 7-10

Thursdays, 5-6 p.m.

Blend singing, dancing and acting into one creative expression through Broadway songs, scene work and choreography. This collaborative learning experience is an introduction to basic acting principles, vocal techniques and fun beginning choreography-all focused on building confidence and proficiency in the three art forms that make up a modern musical.

Musical Theater: Fundamental Technique

Ages: 11-14

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Musical Theater: Disney Heroes & Villains

Ages: 7-10

Tuesdays, 6-7 p.m.

Calling all dreamers and schemers: Come explore beloved heroes and villains from Disney and Broadway, through song, spoken dialogue, acting and dance. You'll learn how to develop stories by expanding your vocal technique, character development, dance skills and stage presence.

Musical Theater: Broadway Blockbusters

Ages: 11-14

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Take your singing, dancing and acting skills to the next level. We'll learn how to capture the audience, both as a solo performer and as part of an ensemble. Develop your vocal technique, increase your dance terminology and skill sets, and build believable characters. Plus, learn how to keep your energy high while singing, dancing and rocking out to selections from Broadway blockbusters like Beetlejuice, West Side Story, Into the Woods, Hairspray and more.

Musical Theater: Frozen's Best Hits

Ages: 6-8

Tuesdays, 5-6 p.m.

Imaginations will soar through dancing, singing and acting as we join Elsa, Anna and Olaf on a thrilling musical theater adventure through Arendelle. We'll explore dance choreography, vocal technique and how to portray the characters of Disney's Frozen and Frozen II. We'll also work on becoming triple threats through warm-ups, group activities, theater games and performance.

Musical Theater: Pre-Screen Prep With Lauren Langa

Ages: 16-18

Thursdays, 7-8:30 p.m.

Need some guidance getting ready for college auditions? This specialized Dr. Phillips Center theater class is designed to prep high school students with everything you need to ace your pre-screen auditions-and land your dream musical theater program.

With the help of musical theater expert Lauren Langa, you'll learn how to select the perfect pieces, strengthen your audition technique, sharpen your delivery skills, broaden your vocal range, boost your stage presence and maximize your potential as a performer. Going into audition season, you'll feel confident that you've prepared and rehearsed for a variety of audition scenarios. This class even concludes with a professional filming day-so you'll leave with a professionally filmed audition package ready to submit.

AUDITIONS

By Sunday, August 21, send your current headshot and resume-as well as 32 bars of a rehearsed and memorized musical theater song in the style of your choice via a YouTube link-to auditions@drphillipscenter.org. Make your email subject line "Langa Pre-Screen Audition: First Name Last Name"

Comedy: Beginner Improv

Ages: 18+

Wednesdays, 8-9 p.m.

Create something out of nothing by learning the fundamentals of improv. We'll work on instantly crafting solid characters by changing your voice and physicality-plus we'll boost team-building skills that strengthen your ability to play with scene partners through short-and long-form improv exercises and games.

Comedy: Creating Improv Characters

Ages: 11-14

Tuesdays, 5-6 p.m.

We'll work on incorporating subtle nuances to your performances to create real, believable characters. You'll discover how to develop character backstories and explore the subtext of scenes and monologues-all while examining texture, tone and timing of phrasing and characterization.

Acting: Film & TV (Adults)

Ages: 18+

Thursdays, 8-9 p.m.

Gain confidence in acting for film, TV or commercials by developing personalization skills, tackling challenging material and perfecting everything from the first "slate" (introduction) to callbacks. We'll even explore how to tap into emotion and make a connection through performances or virtual auditions. While the root of good acting is the same onstage and onscreen, you'll learn that the main difference is an adjustment to space-so this class is ideal for actors looking to hone their skills to become a dynamic onscreen performer.

Acting: Film & TV (Teens)

Ages: 12-16

Thursdays, 7-8 p.m.

Acting: One-Act Play

Ages: 11-14

Wednesdays, 6-8 p.m.

"Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Middle School"

Sharpen your acting skills through scene work-and experience the process of putting together a one-act play from start to finish-as we dive into "Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Middle School". You'll learn about character development through your assigned role and, at the end of the semester, you'll get to perform the fully staged production.

ABOUT THE PLAY

Welcome to middle school! What's it all about? Helpful narrators Denice and Roman are here to answer your questions. Well, Denice is-but while she is debunking locker-stuffing myths and explaining when the bell rings, Roman is busy investigating cafeteria workers who dress like pirates and other odd secrets. While some of the new middle-schoolers want to know where the bathroom is and what the deal is with P.E., others are mostly concerned with grizzly bear attacks. And does anybody understand what the principal is shouting about under that weird hair during announcements? All will be revealed with plenty of comedy along the way in "Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Middle School (but were too busy being stuffed in a locker to ask)".

Dance: Creative Movement I

Ages: 3-5

Saturdays, 9-10 a.m.

Perfect for the budding dancer, this class builds on the motor skills needed for primary dance instruction. We'll self-discipline, confidence, coordination and rhythm while moving to upbeat and age-appropriate music. Plus, we'll engage in dramatic music movement and learn introductory dance positions and steps.

Note: A parent/guardian must stay in the building during the entire class.

Dance: Creative Movement II

Ages: 4-6

Saturdays, 10-11 a.m.

Note: 4- or 5-year-olds must have taken at least one semester of Creative Movement I before taking this class.

Note: A parent/guardian must stay in the building during the entire class.

Dance: Latin

Ages: 18+

Wednesdays, 8-9 p.m.

Bachata, Merengue & Salsa [JG4]

Whether you're new to Latin dance-or an intermediate dancer with some experience-you'll have a blast in this exciting class. A talented industry pro will take you through the partnering and dance techniques of bachata, merengue and salsa over the course of the semester.

Dance: Broadway Jazz

Ages: 11-14

Tuesdays, 7-8 p.m.

Focus on learning proper Broadway jazz technique-including isolations of the body, purposeful positioning, timing, shape and iconic movements like body rolls, jazz walks, swings and kicks. We'll improve performance quality and develop complex rhythms and patterns, which are essential for a well-rounded dancer.

Dance: Broadway Jazz

Ages: 7-10

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Vocal Performance: Musical Theater Pop

Ages: 11-14

Thursdays, 6-7 p.m.

To sing like a professional, we'll build on the fundamentals of vocal technique-plus increase your ability to develop and strengthen your vocal cords. We'll also improve your tone and sound, pitch, posture, breathing technique, projection, diction, control of diaphragm, relaxed phonation and confidence in your performance. All while learning songs from the most popular musicals of today's pop era.

Music Fundamentals for Beginner Singers

Ages: 7-10

Tuesdays, 5-6 p.m.

This is the first step to learning how to sing like a pro-starting with the fundamentals of music and vocal training. By performing simple songs and exercises, we'll learn the building blocks of vocal technique and singing: pitch, breathing, rhythm and diction. Students will have a new understanding of their body as a musical instrument-and develop their vocal potential by gaining confidence through performance.

Vocal Performance: Musical Theater Cabaret

Ages: 18+

Tuesdays, 8-9 p.m.

Specifically designed for the advanced musical theater student, this class will help you build the perfect audition package. We'll cover a range of topics-including song and monologue selection, audition technique, monologue technique and more-to help solidify audition material that highlights your individuality and performance strengths. This class even concludes in a performance opportunity at the Dr. Phillips Center.

Vocal Master Class Series With Lauren Langa: Audition Technique

Ages: 14-18

Tuesdays, 7:15-8:45 p.m.

Want to perfect your vocal technique for upcoming auditions? Actors will seriously benefit from this vocal and performance master class, led by musical theater expert Lauren Langa. You'll receive critical feedback on the songs you present and get practical advice on vocal and audition techniques while building your repertoire.

AUDITIONS

By Sunday, August 21, send your current headshot and resume-as well as 32 bars of a rehearsed and memorized musical theater song in the style of your choice via a YouTube link-to auditions@drphillipscenter.org. Make your email subject line "Langa Master Class Audition: First Name Last Name"

Instrumental: Beginner Guitar

Ages: 18+

Tuesdays, 7-8 p.m.

Whether you're just getting started or sharpening your skills, come gain confidence in playing the guitar. We'll learn the fundamentals of guitar through theory, melodic patterns and hand coordination techniques-plus practice improvisation and simple, guided composition activities. You'll also learn to recognize patterns of notes and get an intro to sight-reading.

Homeschool: Performing Arts

Ages: 12-14

Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

This unique curriculum focuses on exposure to the performing arts-including movement, dance, vocal audition prep and improv/acting techniques-all while increasing self-confidence on- and offstage. We'll rotate through three, hour-long classes about musical theater dance, acting through song and behind-the-scenes elements like lighting, sound, stage management and more.

We'll cover basic training in ballet, jazz, theatrical dance and hip-hop-because all these styles come together on Broadway. We'll also learn proper vocal technique to fit your vocal piece or character-plus develop your character backstory and apply it into a polished, professional performance.

Homeschool: Performing Arts

Ages: 6-8

Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Homeschool: Performing Arts

Ages: 9-11

Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Adult Wellness: Dance

Ages: 18+

Saturdays, 9-10 a.m. and 10-11 a.m.

These Saturday morning sessions are the perfect way to make time for "me time." If you're looking to explore a variety of movement and relaxation practices, you'll really enjoy this class-which includes yoga, Zumba, beginner musical theater jazz and more-all to get you moving so you feel more relaxed and productive.

If your child is also taking a Saturday morning class, reach out to our School of the Arts Manager Tatiana Bello (tatiana.bello@drphillipscenter.org or 407.839.0119, ext. 1906) to enjoy a discounted registration rate.

Adult Wellness: Movement & Relaxation

Ages: 65+

Tuesdays, 10-11 a.m. and Thursdays, 10-11 a.m.

Learn to incorporate stretching, movement and deep breathing to reduce stress, boost activity and bring other benefits to your daily life. Together, we'll work through rhythmic, unforced and free movement to relax the body and release tension. You'll also learn how to establish and maintain balance of mind, body and imagination while channeling your body for maximum relaxation.

For groups of 5+, reach out to our School of the Arts Manager Tatiana Bello (tatiana.bello@drphillipscenter.org or 407.839.0119, ext. 1906) to enjoy a discounted registration rate.

Adult Wellness: Vocal Ensemble

Ages: 65+

Tuesdays, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Thursdays, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Designed for singers of all experience levels and backgrounds, this class is a wonderful way to enjoy ensemble singing while learning the tools of musicianship, vocal technique and vocal stamina. You'll learn and perform some of your favorite musical theater tunes and jazz standards. Then at the end of the semester, you'll even get to perform in a special showcase.

For groups of 5+, reach out to our School of the Arts Manager Tatiana Bello (tatiana.bello@drphillipscenter.org or 407.839.0119, ext. 1906) to enjoy a discounted registration rate.

The Four Counts

Supported by AdventHealth

The Four Counts is an ensemble of pre-professional performers ages 15-22 who represent the Dr. Phillips Center across the community-led by artistic director Lauren Langa. They enjoy incredible access to professional training in discipline and technique in musical theater performance, acting and dance-all through weekly rehearsals, special engagements, master classes with industry pros and performance opportunities.

AUDITIONS

By Sunday, August 21 at 11:59 p.m., send your current headshot and resume-as well as a pre-screen audition of a 32-bar cut (about 1 minute) of a musical theater song in the style of your choice via a YouTube link-to auditions@drphillipscenter.org. Make your email subject line "Four Counts Audition: First Name Last Name" and in the body, include your grade, age and school.